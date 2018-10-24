Minister Rallies Support For Queens

Isaac Asiamah

Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah has called on Ghanaians to support the Black Queens in their bid to clinch the upcoming Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON).

The Black Queens are paired with Algeria, Mali, and Cameroon in Group A and will kick-start their campaign on November 17 against North African side, Algeria at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Speaking after the CAF official draw for the tournament, Isaac Asiamah pleaded with Ghanaians to give the Queens massive support by trooping to the game venues and cheering the ladies on till the final game of the tournament.

“We need Ghanaians to fill the Accra Stadium on November 17, every stand and space must be occupied. It is about encouraging our women and making sure that we express what we have for women as Ghanaians”.

In wrapping up preparations ahead of the tournament, the Black Queens are expected to play against Kenya in a friendly game in the coming days.

Isaac Asiamah told the Queens, “ This is your time to let us know that indeed Ghana is ready to host the tournament, it is about women so please we are waiting for you to go out there and market the game“.

Ghana was third at the last edition of the AWCON held in 2016 and have failed to win the AWCON trophy on three attempts, losing all the finals to fellow West African giants, Nigeria.

The Black Queens won the 2018 WAFU tournament in Ivory Coast. Ghanasoccernet