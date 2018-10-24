Prince Charles To Visit Ghana; KNUST

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla
The Prince of Wales – the eldest child of Queen Elizabeth II and heir apparent to the British throne – is set to visit Ghana on 2 November 2018 with his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.
They are both embarking on a tour of Africa to deepen the British Monarch’s historical ties with its former colonies, including Ghana.
Prince Charles, who has been Duke of Cornwall and Duke of Rothesay since 1952, first visited Ghana in March 1977 to attend the Golden Jubilee of Achimota School, formerly ‘The Prince of Wales College,’ and a durbar in his honour in Kumasi by His Majesty Otumfuo Nana Opoku Ware II.
On arrival in Accra, Their Royal Highnesses will be welcomed at Jubilee House by His Excellency President Nana Akufo-Addo and Her Excellency First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo.”
The Royal family will attend a State Banquet organised by the Presidency in their honour, celebrating the ties between the UK and Ghana. It will be attended by senior dignitaries, a number of British Ghanaians, as well as prominent figures from business, arts, culture and media.
The Prince will also attend a meeting with Ghanaian and International business leaders to discuss sustainable practices in Ghana’s cocoa industry and key environmental issues. His Royal Highness will visit the Christiansborg Castle, once a Danish and then British, slave fort, which was until a few years ago the seat of Ghana’s Government after independence, to discuss the future restoration and reuse of the area, as part of a major redevelopment of Accra’s waterfront, conceived by the Ghanaian Government with the architect Sir David Adjaye.
Their Royal Highnesses will also visit Kumasi to meet His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene at the Manhyia palace. The Prince and The Duchess will then attend a traditional durbar or procession at the palace with the Asantehene and local chiefs.
A tweet on the Clarence house page – which is the official residence of the Prince of Wales – added that Their Royal Highnesses will also visit the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in the Ashanti region.
The university was closed on Tuesday after riots by students led to the destruction of several properties. Over 30 vehicles were burnt and the administration block was ransacked and vandalised.
It is yet to be confirmed if the Prince of Wales’ visit to the university will go ahead or be cancelled due to the shutdown of the university.
Gambia and Nigeria are the other African countries to be visited by the Royal Family.
-Starrfmonline
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- African Center For Health Policy Tells Gov’t To Remove Barriers To Quality Healthcare
- Tamale: 4th National Policy Summit Held
- It’s Dangerous To Mortgage Our Communication Unit To The Chinese
- Ursula Owusu Gaining Notoriety For 'Secret' Contracts
- Kaiser Media Holds Maiden Digital Training At GIJ
- 2019: The Igbo And Buhari
- Brosankro Benefits From Water Project
- Kwame A Plus, The Loose Talk Is Too Much
- Roads Sector Gets $10bn Investment
- BBC Africa Eye- Anatomy Of A Killing
- Allow Normalisation Committee To Work - Nana Fitz
- Demba Ba: Senegal No Longer In My Thoughts
- Mesut Özil Thanks Jerome Boateng For His Show Of Support During Tough Times In Germany National Team
- Andy Yiadom 'Feels Good' After Helping Reading Beat Hull City
- Defender Andy Yiadom Pleased To Score First Reading Goal
- Normalization Committee To Reinstate GFA Bodies - Mrs Lucy Quist Reveals
- Women's Ballon d'Or To Be Introduced
- Vitoria Guimaraes Midfielder Alhassan Wakaso Picks Positives In Defeat Against Portimonense
- Crystal Palace Boss Explains Reason For Leaving Schlupp On The Bench Against Newcastle United
- Andre Ayew Set To Make Istanbul Derby As Fenerbahçe Host Rivals Beşiktaş
- Protest: 2 shot, five arrested as chaos engulf tanker drivers strike
- Politics: Kavanaugh's high school yearbook page makes references some believe are sexual innuendos, and Michael Avenatti wants senators to ask him about them
- Strategy: The CEO of Nasdaq took a project at age 28 that taught her 2 lessons and changed the way she shaped her career
- Inclusiveness: The best therapy for a child with cerebral palsy
- TNMA supports Persons with Disabilities
- WR Fire Service holds send-off party for DCFO Dwamena
- I will serve local dishes and drinks - Spio-Gabrah
- Female Kidnapper Speaks: I Don't Regret My Action, I Love Money
- Nigerian Man Made King In America After Undergoing Cleansing
- Popular Bus Company's Driver Allegedly Slept Off On Steering, Leading To Crash
- Choirmaster’s Wife Pours Acid On Girl Over Affair With Husband In Delta State
- Desperate Man Steals Company's N1million To Gamble In Lagos
- Saraki Meets Omisore in Ile Ife over Osun Rerun
- France says 'no alternative' to AU-led plan on C.Africa
- StarTimes Deal: First Lady Denies Any Influence Or Involvement
- Chinese Government Quotes US Ambassador For Talks
- Face Of HR Management To Be Transformed In Ghana
- Nonperforming NDC Should Be Rejected Again In 2020--Veep Bawumia
- Vivo Energy Deal With Engen Holdings: Engen Ghana Limited Clears The Air
- Bishop Sam Owusu Advises Government On Unemployment Rate
- Angola ex-president's son remanded on embezzlement charges: prosecutor
- 19 Banks May Meet Minimum Capital Requirement
Click Here to Comment on this Article