EXCLUSIVE: Medeama set to petition Ghana FA Normalisation Committee over Africa snub

Medeama are set to petition the Ghana FA Normalisation Committee to allow them represent the West African nation in next year’s CAF Champions League, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.
The Mauve and Yellows insist they hold the legitimate right to represent the country after ending the first half of the campaign top of the table.
The two-time FA Cup holders are preparing a petition to the interim Ghana FA body over the decision to opt out of Africa’s inter-club competition.
Indeed, GHANAsoccernet.com understands the Tarkwa-based side could test the matter in court if the appeal fall on deaf ears.
The consensus by clubs and the Normalisation Committee at a consultative meeting on Friday in Accra has been met with mixed reactions.
Asante Kotoko have been angling for an opportunity to play in Africa inter-club competition next year, pushing for a slot after the snub.
Ashantigold, who placed second after the abrupt end of the 2017/18 season, are also monitoring the situation amid reports they could also slap in a petition.
Ghana has up to October 29 to submit candidates for the Confederations Cup and Champions League, and with Congress yet to be called by the Normalization Committee with the clubs,it remains to be seen whether or not Ghana can meet the deadline.
