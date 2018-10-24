Embarrassment: Ghana Amputee footballers receive ZERO donations one month after setting up GoFundMe campaign

The Ghana Amputee Football Association has received ZERO donations one month after setting up a campaign on crowdfunding platform GoFundMe to sponsor their participation at the Amputee World Cup in Mexico.

The campaign was set up in September to help the team raise funds for the trip. But Mynewsgh checks on the campaign page showed that of the target goal of $150,000, not even a dollar has been donated to their cause, more than one month after it was set up.

Background

Ghana’s participation in the games remain in jeopardy, with seven members of the team yet to secure visas for Mexico with the team set to play their opening match against Italy on Sunday.

“We are still waiting on the Sports Ministry to give us letters to take on the Mexican Embassy for visas for seven members of our team,” Theodore Mawuli, Communications Director of the Interim Management Committee of the Ghana Amputee Football Association told Citi Sports.

The IMC has also yet to secure flight tickets to Mexico, with the competition set to kick off on Saturday.

Players from the Ghana Amputee football team called off a planned demonstration two weeks after the ministry assured them they would come to their aid.

Ghana could face up to a 12 year ban and a fine if they fail to show up at the competition again after missing the previous edition for same reasons.

