Embarrassment: Ghana Amputee footballers receive ZERO donations one month after setting up GoFundMe campaign

Dan Soko

The Ghana Amputee Football Association has received ZERO donations one month after setting up a campaign on crowdfunding platform GoFundMe to sponsor their participation at the Amputee World Cup in Mexico.

The campaign was set up in September to help the team raise funds for the trip. But Mynewsgh checks on the campaign page showed that of the target goal of $150,000, not even a dollar has been donated to their cause, more than one month after it was set up.

Background

Ghana’s participation in the games remain in jeopardy, with seven members of the team yet to secure visas for Mexico with the team set to play their opening match against Italy on Sunday.

“We are still waiting on the Sports Ministry to give us letters to take on the Mexican Embassy for visas for seven members of our team,” Theodore Mawuli, Communications Director of the Interim Management Committee of the Ghana Amputee Football Association told Citi Sports.

The IMC has also yet to secure flight tickets to Mexico, with the competition set to kick off on Saturday.

Players from the Ghana Amputee football team called off a planned demonstration two weeks after the ministry assured them they would come to their aid.

Team Ghana set up a crowd-funding campaign on fundraising platform GoFundMe in September with a goal of $150,000 but as at the time of filing this report, not a single dollar had been donated.

Ghana could face up to a 12 year ban and a fine if they fail to show up at the competition again after missing the previous edition for same reasons.

MyNewsGh.com/Ghana/2018



Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Patrick Asmah Excels As FK Senica Thrash Dunajská Streda To Progress In Slovak Cup

October 24, 2018

Andy Yiadom Registers Assist For Reading FC In Defeat Against Birmingham City

October 24, 2018

Ashantigold Ready To Represent Ghana In Africa But Respects NC Decision

October 24, 2018

We'll Play Three International Friendlies Before AWCON Start – Bashir Hayford

October 24, 2018

Notes from the Console: Ghanaian acts, where’s your ‘wow’ factor? 

October 24, 2018

Emmanuel Aryeetey Wins First Boxer X Champion Cup In Kasoa

October 24, 2018

Akufo-Addo meets CSOs over 10 mins., galamsey, Oti Reg

October 24, 2018

Oppong Nkrumah, others to be vetted on Friday

October 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Cameroon's Paul Biya at helm of poll winning machine

October 22, 2018

S.Africa apartheid-era cop seeks to end murder trial

October 22, 2018

Cameroon's veteran strongman Biya wins seventh presidential term

October 22, 2018

Egypt’s Olympic Body Ratifies Sanctions On Zamalek Chief

October 22, 2018

Jonathan Osabutey's SV Werder Bremen Heading To South Africa

October 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018

Actress: Joselyn Dumas debunks rumours of dating John Dumelo

August 10, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!