Oppong Nkrumah, others to be vetted on Friday

Information Minister-designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah will face parliament’s Appointments Committee on Friday, 26 October 2018 to be vetted.
On the same day, Minister-designate of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Cynthia Morrison; and Ms Paulina Tangaba Abayage, Minister-designate of the Upper East Region, would also be vetted by the lawmakers.
On Monday, 29 October 2018, the committee will consider Mr Evans Opoku Bobie, Minister-designate of the Brong Ahafo Region; Martin Oti Gyarko, Deputy Minister-designate of the Brong Ahafo Region; and Mr Samuel Nuertey Ayertey, Deputy Minister-designate of the Eastern Region.
This was contained in a statement signed by Ms Kate Addo, Director of Public Affairs of Parliament.
