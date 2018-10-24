Oppong Nkrumah, others to be vetted on Friday

Information Minister-designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah will face parliament’s Appointments Committee on Friday, 26 October 2018 to be vetted.

On the same day, Minister-designate of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Cynthia Morrison; and Ms Paulina Tangaba Abayage, Minister-designate of the Upper East Region, would also be vetted by the lawmakers.

On Monday, 29 October 2018, the committee will consider Mr Evans Opoku Bobie, Minister-designate of the Brong Ahafo Region; Martin Oti Gyarko, Deputy Minister-designate of the Brong Ahafo Region; and Mr Samuel Nuertey Ayertey, Deputy Minister-designate of the Eastern Region.

This was contained in a statement signed by Ms Kate Addo, Director of Public Affairs of Parliament.

