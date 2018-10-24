Akufo-Addo meets CSOs over 10 mins., galamsey, Oti Reg

Dan Soko

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has held a meeting with policy think tanks and civil society organisations on key national issues at the seat of government, the Jubilee House, in Accra, on Tuesday, 23 October.

The participants included Mr Franklin Cudjoe, President of Imani Africa; Dr Steve Manteaw, Chair of the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC); Dr Emmanuel Akwetey, Executive Director of the Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG); Professor Esi Ansah, a lecturer at Ashesi University; Roland Affail Monney, President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA); Professor Ransford Gyampo of the University of Ghana, among others.

Some of the issues discussed with the president, according to Mr Cudjoe, included the size of the government, illegal small-scale mining (galamsey), Ghana Beyond Aid, Ghana’s standing in the comity of nations, public sector reforms, decentralisation, creation of new regions and the “Lolobi-Kumasi and Akpafu ‘rebellion’ to joining the Oti Region”.

The other issues included debt and profligate expenditure, procurement challenges and sanitation, among others.

Mr Cudjoe added that the president was appreciative of the candour and frankness that characterised the discussion.

“It was heavy intellectual stuff that went on for nearly four hours. The president appreciated our candour and frankness and said the meeting was immensely helpful to him.”

Meanwhile, Professor Gyampo has described Mr Akufo-Addo as a tolerant leader following the meeting.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday October 24, he said: “We offer critique without malice and purposely to shape governance and I am happy the president of the Republic appreciates this.

“I was humbled by the invitation to join the president alongside other think tank heads to discuss pertinent issues affecting Ghana.

“We had frank discussions and the president was tolerant of the polite punches and critiques that usually would characterise such meetings with independent minds.

“If all leaders would listen to independent voices of reason beyond what party sycophants say, Ghana would work. Mr President, I commend you for this initiative.”

