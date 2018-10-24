Akufo-Addo meets CSOs over 10 mins., galamsey, Oti Reg

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has held a meeting with policy think tanks and civil society organisations on key national issues at the seat of government, the Jubilee House, in Accra, on Tuesday, 23 October.
The participants included Mr Franklin Cudjoe, President of Imani Africa; Dr Steve Manteaw, Chair of the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC); Dr Emmanuel Akwetey, Executive Director of the Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG); Professor Esi Ansah, a lecturer at Ashesi University; Roland Affail Monney, President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA); Professor Ransford Gyampo of the University of Ghana, among others.
Some of the issues discussed with the president, according to Mr Cudjoe, included the size of the government, illegal small-scale mining (galamsey), Ghana Beyond Aid, Ghana’s standing in the comity of nations, public sector reforms, decentralisation, creation of new regions and the “Lolobi-Kumasi and Akpafu ‘rebellion’ to joining the Oti Region”.
The other issues included debt and profligate expenditure, procurement challenges and sanitation, among others.
Mr Cudjoe added that the president was appreciative of the candour and frankness that characterised the discussion.
“It was heavy intellectual stuff that went on for nearly four hours. The president appreciated our candour and frankness and said the meeting was immensely helpful to him.”
Meanwhile, Professor Gyampo has described Mr Akufo-Addo as a tolerant leader following the meeting.
In a Facebook post on Wednesday October 24, he said: “We offer critique without malice and purposely to shape governance and I am happy the president of the Republic appreciates this.
“I was humbled by the invitation to join the president alongside other think tank heads to discuss pertinent issues affecting Ghana.
“We had frank discussions and the president was tolerant of the polite punches and critiques that usually would characterise such meetings with independent minds.
“If all leaders would listen to independent voices of reason beyond what party sycophants say, Ghana would work. Mr President, I commend you for this initiative.”
Share this:
Like this:
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- African Center For Health Policy Tells Gov’t To Remove Barriers To Quality Healthcare
- Tamale: 4th National Policy Summit Held
- It’s Dangerous To Mortgage Our Communication Unit To The Chinese
- Ursula Owusu Gaining Notoriety For 'Secret' Contracts
- Kaiser Media Holds Maiden Digital Training At GIJ
- 2019: The Igbo And Buhari
- Brosankro Benefits From Water Project
- Kwame A Plus, The Loose Talk Is Too Much
- Roads Sector Gets $10bn Investment
- BBC Africa Eye- Anatomy Of A Killing
- Allow Normalisation Committee To Work - Nana Fitz
- Demba Ba: Senegal No Longer In My Thoughts
- Mesut Özil Thanks Jerome Boateng For His Show Of Support During Tough Times In Germany National Team
- Andy Yiadom 'Feels Good' After Helping Reading Beat Hull City
- Defender Andy Yiadom Pleased To Score First Reading Goal
- Normalization Committee To Reinstate GFA Bodies - Mrs Lucy Quist Reveals
- Women's Ballon d'Or To Be Introduced
- Vitoria Guimaraes Midfielder Alhassan Wakaso Picks Positives In Defeat Against Portimonense
- Crystal Palace Boss Explains Reason For Leaving Schlupp On The Bench Against Newcastle United
- Andre Ayew Set To Make Istanbul Derby As Fenerbahçe Host Rivals Beşiktaş
- Protest: 2 shot, five arrested as chaos engulf tanker drivers strike
- Politics: Kavanaugh's high school yearbook page makes references some believe are sexual innuendos, and Michael Avenatti wants senators to ask him about them
- Strategy: The CEO of Nasdaq took a project at age 28 that taught her 2 lessons and changed the way she shaped her career
- Inclusiveness: The best therapy for a child with cerebral palsy
- TNMA supports Persons with Disabilities
- WR Fire Service holds send-off party for DCFO Dwamena
- I will serve local dishes and drinks - Spio-Gabrah
- Female Kidnapper Speaks: I Don't Regret My Action, I Love Money
- Nigerian Man Made King In America After Undergoing Cleansing
- Popular Bus Company's Driver Allegedly Slept Off On Steering, Leading To Crash
- Choirmaster’s Wife Pours Acid On Girl Over Affair With Husband In Delta State
- Desperate Man Steals Company's N1million To Gamble In Lagos
- Saraki Meets Omisore in Ile Ife over Osun Rerun
- France says 'no alternative' to AU-led plan on C.Africa
- StarTimes Deal: First Lady Denies Any Influence Or Involvement
- Chinese Government Quotes US Ambassador For Talks
- Face Of HR Management To Be Transformed In Ghana
- Nonperforming NDC Should Be Rejected Again In 2020--Veep Bawumia
- Vivo Energy Deal With Engen Holdings: Engen Ghana Limited Clears The Air
- Bishop Sam Owusu Advises Government On Unemployment Rate
- Angola ex-president's son remanded on embezzlement charges: prosecutor
- 19 Banks May Meet Minimum Capital Requirement
Click Here to Comment on this Article