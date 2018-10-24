Emmanuel Aryeetey Wins First Boxer X Champion Cup In Kasoa

Dan Soko
Emmanuel Aryeetey Wins First Boxer X Champion Cup In Kasoa

The first stop for the Boxer X Champion Cup was at Kasoa in the central region of Ghana. The competition which will be taking place in six different biking communities is the second phase of an earlier one which took place in Koforidua, Elubo, Dadieso, Akaatiso, Techiman and Kumasi.

The Boxer X Champion Cup is rough road motorbike tournament organized by Bajaj Auto Limited and Somotex Ghana through Exp Ghana to enable users test the qualities of the new Boxer X-125. With the objective of spreading this experience across the various biking communities in Ghana, the Boxer X Champion Cup took place in the above mentioned towns later last year. Six (6) winners from each of these towns competed in the finals in Kumasi as the Akaatiso winner Kwesi Samuel emerged the ‘OGBOO RIDER (overall winner) for Phase I.

Registration for the race is free and all participants gets a certificate and discount coupon. Riders will be given safety jackets, elbow guards, knee guards and gloves. The race in all these towns will be done with the Boxer X-125 to showcase its superior attributes. Six finalists from each town shall qualify to the regional finals on 25th November. The regional winner takes away a Boxer X-125 motorbike and cash prize.

The main Kasoa event, just like all the subsequent ones will be, was preceded by a town activation with a Bajaj Demo Van, to demonstrate the features and prowess of the Bajaj X150 and X125 range, while engaging bike mechanics and the general public with relevant education about usage and maintenance practices.

In all, a total of 243 persons were registered with 120 participating in the actual competition. The final 6 winners from Kasoa were Emmanuel Aryeetey who came first, Awudu Issah, second winner and Noah Teku who came third. The rest are Richmond Afful, David Rahman and Tunde Abidu who were fourth, fifth and sixth in that order.

The race gave the participant the opportunity to experience the very effective steering, accelerator and effective break capabilities of the bikes at the amazement of onlookers and officials. These and other attributes of the Boxer X125 are what makes it unique its own way.

The tournament is headed to Amasaman with the demo van activations on 25th and 26th October and the main event on 27th October.



Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Patrick Asmah Excels As FK Senica Thrash Dunajská Streda To Progress In Slovak Cup

October 24, 2018

Andy Yiadom Registers Assist For Reading FC In Defeat Against Birmingham City

October 24, 2018

Ashantigold Ready To Represent Ghana In Africa But Respects NC Decision

October 24, 2018

We'll Play Three International Friendlies Before AWCON Start – Bashir Hayford

October 24, 2018

Notes from the Console: Ghanaian acts, where’s your ‘wow’ factor? 

October 24, 2018

Emmanuel Aryeetey Wins First Boxer X Champion Cup In Kasoa

October 24, 2018

Akufo-Addo meets CSOs over 10 mins., galamsey, Oti Reg

October 24, 2018

Oppong Nkrumah, others to be vetted on Friday

October 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Cameroon's Paul Biya at helm of poll winning machine

October 22, 2018

S.Africa apartheid-era cop seeks to end murder trial

October 22, 2018

Cameroon's veteran strongman Biya wins seventh presidential term

October 22, 2018

Egypt’s Olympic Body Ratifies Sanctions On Zamalek Chief

October 22, 2018

Jonathan Osabutey's SV Werder Bremen Heading To South Africa

October 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018

Actress: Joselyn Dumas debunks rumours of dating John Dumelo

August 10, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!