Emmanuel Aryeetey Wins First Boxer X Champion Cup In Kasoa

The first stop for the Boxer X Champion Cup was at Kasoa in the central region of Ghana. The competition which will be taking place in six different biking communities is the second phase of an earlier one which took place in Koforidua, Elubo, Dadieso, Akaatiso, Techiman and Kumasi.
The Boxer X Champion Cup is rough road motorbike tournament organized by Bajaj Auto Limited and Somotex Ghana through Exp Ghana to enable users test the qualities of the new Boxer X-125. With the objective of spreading this experience across the various biking communities in Ghana, the Boxer X Champion Cup took place in the above mentioned towns later last year. Six (6) winners from each of these towns competed in the finals in Kumasi as the Akaatiso winner Kwesi Samuel emerged the ‘OGBOO RIDER (overall winner) for Phase I.
Registration for the race is free and all participants gets a certificate and discount coupon. Riders will be given safety jackets, elbow guards, knee guards and gloves. The race in all these towns will be done with the Boxer X-125 to showcase its superior attributes. Six finalists from each town shall qualify to the regional finals on 25th November. The regional winner takes away a Boxer X-125 motorbike and cash prize.
The main Kasoa event, just like all the subsequent ones will be, was preceded by a town activation with a Bajaj Demo Van, to demonstrate the features and prowess of the Bajaj X150 and X125 range, while engaging bike mechanics and the general public with relevant education about usage and maintenance practices.
In all, a total of 243 persons were registered with 120 participating in the actual competition. The final 6 winners from Kasoa were Emmanuel Aryeetey who came first, Awudu Issah, second winner and Noah Teku who came third. The rest are Richmond Afful, David Rahman and Tunde Abidu who were fourth, fifth and sixth in that order.
The race gave the participant the opportunity to experience the very effective steering, accelerator and effective break capabilities of the bikes at the amazement of onlookers and officials. These and other attributes of the Boxer X125 are what makes it unique its own way.
The tournament is headed to Amasaman with the demo van activations on 25th and 26th October and the main event on 27th October.
