We'll Play Three International Friendlies Before AWCON Start – Bashir Hayford

Bashiru Hayford has confirmed that his outfit will play three international friendlies before the start of the 2018 Africa Women’s Championship.
According to the veteran trainer, the matches would be played between from 1st November to 10th November, though the opponents for the matches were yet to be named.
“We would try to engage some of the countries who are not in our group in competitive friendly games, but all would depend on the countries that would agree to play us,” Hayford told GNA Sports.
“Most of the countries wanted to play us but they were waiting for the official draw for the tournament and now that we know which groups we belong to, we would see to the countries that are still ready to play us.’
The Queens have been pitted in Group A alongside Cameroon, Algeria and Mali.
