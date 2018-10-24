Andy Yiadom Registers Assist For Reading FC In Defeat Against Birmingham City

Ghana defender Andy Yiadom provided an assist for Reading FC in their 2-1 defeat against Birmingham City in the English Championship.

The Royals were hoping to continue from where they left off over the weekend where they inflicted a 3-1 defeat on Millwall FC when they welcomed the Blues to the St. Andrew’s Stadium on Tuesday.

But they were pegged back Gary Gardner’s 49th-minute opener before Lukas Jutkiewicz handed the hosts the cushioning on the 70th-minute mark.

With Paul Clement’s side looking out of sort, Yiadom provided a little hope by registering an assist for Yakou Meite to bag a consolation on the 90 minutes.

Yiadom has been ever-present for the Berkshire-based side since joining from Barnsley in the summer.

The 26-year-old has been adjudged the club’s best 2019 summer signing following his blistering performances for the club.

