Patrick Asmah Excels As FK Senica Thrash Dunajská Streda To Progress In Slovak Cup

Former Ghana U-20 defender Patrick Asmah impressed as FK Senica whitewashed DunajskÃ¡ Streda in the Slovak Cup on Tuesday night.

The on-loan Atlanta player played an instrumental role as Senica defeated DunajskÃ¡ Streda 5-1 to progress to the quarter-finals of the Slovakian Cup.

Maksym Tretiakov opened the scoring for Streda in just four minutes before Frank Castenada pulled level for Senica 22 minutes later.

Jean Deretti and Desire Segbe score two goals in two second-half minutes as the home side established a two-goal lead.

Cape Verde born Portuguese defender Kay made it 4-1 on 66th minute before Castenada completed his brace with an 82nd-minute strike.

