UTAG Mounts Strong Defense Against Removal Of KNUST VC

Dan Soko

Prof Kwasi Obiri-Danso

The University Teachers Association (UTAG) says calls for the Vice-Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to be sacked or resign on his own volition following violent protests at the university is unfounded.

National President of the Association, Dr Eric Opoku said Prof Kwasi Obiri-Danso cannot be blamed for the behaviour of the students, therefore, calls for his removal are unfortunate.

“We think this call is unfortunate and unnecessary, especially at this time,” Dr Opoku said in an interview with Joy News’ Richard Kwadwo Nyarko.

Students of KNUST on Monday went on a rampage damaging school property during a protest what they describe as unfair treatment by the university’s security guards.

The disturbances led to the immediate issuance of a curfew and an indefinite closure of the university.

Local students were also asked to pack out of the university by Tuesday, leaving only the international students who have been provided with security for their protection during their stay.

Details of an emergency meeting with the Education Minister and other stakeholders have yet to be made public.

Following the commotion, some politicians, alumni and even students have pinned the blame on the Vice-Chancellor whose administration they have described as autocratic.

But UTAG ‘s National president does not support those calls.

Dr Opoku does not understand why Prof Obiri-Danso should be blamed when there is a Governing Council.

“And the council is properly constituted and therefore this very matter that has brought about this crisis was a policy decision that was made by the Governing Council.

“If certain unfortunate things have happened as a result of the students’ response to this policy, UTAG does not think that the entire blame should be laid at the feet of the Vice-Chancellor,” he added.

He said Prof Obiri-Danso was only acting upon instruction given by the council, “that is how a university works so you cannot say the Vice-Chancellor should be taken out of office.”

He added that if even the Vice-Chancellor has to be removed, it won’t be done on the say-so of anyone but the university’s governing council.

-Myjoyonline



