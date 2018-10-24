Siblings Handed 3 Years In Jail For Incest

Two siblings who engaged in bouts of sexual escapades for years, producing two children out of the relationship, were on Tuesday sentenced to three years imprisonment by a Circuit Court in Cape Coast.
The Court also ordered that the children be sent to the Social Walfare Department.
The convicts, John Arthur, alias Ekow Ayiku, 23 come directly after Mary Arthur, alias Maame Adwoa, 25, his big sister.
They appeared sober and remorseful in court after pleading guilty to the charge and implored the Court to tamper justice with mercy.
Mary broke down in tears and fainted when the judge started reading his sentence and it took family members around about five minutes to revive her for the Judge to continue.
Giving judgement, the Judge, Mr. Kofi Ametewee, said he took into consideration the fact that Mary had a one year old child.
Narrating the facts of the case, Prosecuting Detective Inspector John Asare Bediako told the Court that, the two siblings reside at Bronyibima, a suburb of Elmina in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) Municipality of the Central Region.
He said they have been living together for years and had two children, a five year old boy and one-year-old girl and all efforts by family members to have Mary who is a trader disclose the father of the children proved futile.
In July, 2018, the two, lost their grandmother, which afforded an opportunity for the chief and elders of the community to deliberate on the issue and the two confessed having amorous relationship, which resulted in the birth of the two children.
As part of rituals to pacify the gods to avert any curse on the community and the shame brought on the family, the two siblings were on Tuesday, October, 16, 2018, paraded through the Bronyibima town.
Some family members reported the matter to the police who followed up and arrested them at the scene and handed them over to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) in Cape Coast.
During interrogations, they confessed to the crime of incest and were charged in accordance with the law.
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- With genetic tweak, mosquito population made extinct
- Tech: Instagram's two cofounders are leaving (FB)
- Politics: Christine Blasey Ford 'was not a friend': Brett Kavanaugh says he doesn't recall meeting his accuser, denies having seen sexual misconduct
- Tech: Google CEO Sundar Pichai will discuss China plans and alleged bias against conservatives with GOP lawmakers (GOOG, GOOGL)
- Tech: Google's change to Chrome's login has ignited debate about whether the move was sneaky (GOOG, GOOGL)
- Flood Destroys Buhari's Spokesman, Garba Shehu's Farm
- Why Adeleke Should Have Been Declared Winner - Ozekhome
- Let Aburi Gardens take its pride of place — IMF Director
- Search for 5% local participation in Ghana’s oil blocks
- Politics: 'He became aggressive and belligerent when he was very drunk': Brett Kavanaugh's former roommate sides with accuser who claims he exposed himself at college party
- Jubilation As Notorious Kidnapper Is Captured By Police In Imo
- Ambode Must Face Sanwo-Olu In Direct Primary - Lagos APC
- Pretty Lady Celebrates Grandmother's 95th Birthday With Stylish Photoshoot
- APC Expels High-ranking House Of Reps Member
- PDP takes INEC to court, demands arrest of Osun returning officer
- Shehu Sani, Sule Lamido, Others Escapes Azman Air Disaster In Abuja
- PRAYER FOR TODAY
- Osun Re-run: SDP's Omisore Lists Condition To Support PDP
- Protest At INEC Office In Osun Over Inconclusive Election
- No respite for relatives of Ethiopia's disappeared
- S. Sudan doctor wins UN refugee prize
- War-weary Mozambicans yearn to leave Malawi haven
- Pharmaceutical companies urge gov't heighten to fight against fake drugs
- LIVESTREAMING: Badwam on Adom TV
- Tanker drivers call off strike
- Obed Owusu set for contract extension at Kotoko
- Review vetting procedure of sector minister nominees - Haruna Iddrisu to Parliament
- Politics: 'Beto is way hotter than you, dude': Ted Cruz and his wife leave restaurant after being heckled
- Tech: Pan-African digital rights organization condemns new internet tax in Kenya
- Politics: 'I pray their daughters are never treated this way': Woman responds after learning she was the subject of a suggestive joke on Brett Kavanaugh's yearbook page
- PHOTO: Saraki, Senator Adeleke Meet Over Osun Rerun
- Your SAN Rank Can Be Withdrawn - CJN Warns As Top Lawyers Are Nabbed For Forgery
- Oshiomhole Talks Tough: Saraki, Dogara Are Mistakes, We'll Deal With Their Types
- Ambode Already Has Governorship Ticket Of Another Party?
- Strong Man Lifts His Fiancee In Loved Up Pre-Wedding Photos
- Osun Rerun: "INEC Giving PVCs To APC Govt officials" - CUPP
- PDP Presidential Convention: Leaders Fight Over Rivers Venue
- Armed Robbers Captured With Weapons & Charms By Police
- UNILAG Female Student Arrested For Stealing Money Through ATM Card (Photos)
- Tension In Osun As Security Allegedly Side APC, Arrest PDP Man Over PVC Allegation
- Car Dealer Granted GH¢100,000 Bail For Stealing
- More Than 28,000 Fresh Students Admitted At University of Ghana
Click Here to Comment on this Article