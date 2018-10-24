Siblings Handed 3 Years In Jail For Incest

Dan Soko
Two siblings who engaged in bouts of sexual escapades for years, producing two children out of the relationship, were on Tuesday sentenced to three years imprisonment by a Circuit Court in Cape Coast.

The Court also ordered that the children be sent to the Social Walfare Department.

The convicts, John Arthur, alias Ekow Ayiku, 23 come directly after Mary Arthur, alias Maame Adwoa, 25, his big sister.

They appeared sober and remorseful in court after pleading guilty to the charge and implored the Court to tamper justice with mercy.

Mary broke down in tears and fainted when the judge started reading his sentence and it took family members around about five minutes to revive her for the Judge to continue.

Giving judgement, the Judge, Mr. Kofi Ametewee, said he took into consideration the fact that Mary had a one year old child.

Narrating the facts of the case, Prosecuting Detective Inspector John Asare Bediako told the Court that, the two siblings reside at Bronyibima, a suburb of Elmina in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) Municipality of the Central Region.

He said they have been living together for years and had two children, a five year old boy and one-year-old girl and all efforts by family members to have Mary who is a trader disclose the father of the children proved futile.

In July, 2018, the two, lost their grandmother, which afforded an opportunity for the chief and elders of the community to deliberate on the issue and the two confessed having amorous relationship, which resulted in the birth of the two children.

As part of rituals to pacify the gods to avert any curse on the community and the shame brought on the family, the two siblings were on Tuesday, October, 16, 2018, paraded through the Bronyibima town.

Some family members reported the matter to the police who followed up and arrested them at the scene and handed them over to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) in Cape Coast.

During interrogations, they confessed to the crime of incest and were charged in accordance with the law.



About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

