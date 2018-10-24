3 Grabbed Over 92 Parcels Of Wee

The Police have nabbed three suspects in the Western Region for attempting to smuggle ninety-two parcels of wee.
According to the police, at about 10am on Tuesday, policemen on duty at Apremdo barrier stopped the truck to conduct routine checks.
During the search, the police discovered bales of sacks containing dried leaves suspected to be narcotics.
The suspects, Kwaku Quansah, Francis Ackah and Ali Amadu, were arrested following a routine check on a DAF cargo truck on which they were travelling.
Suspected drug peddlers
The occupants of the vehicle including the driver took to their heels; but the police with the help of some civilians managed to arrest three of the suspects who were on board the truck.
The suspects and the vehicle have been handed over to the Western Regional Drug Law Enforcement Unit (DLEU) for investigations.
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- With genetic tweak, mosquito population made extinct
- Tech: Instagram's two cofounders are leaving (FB)
- Politics: Christine Blasey Ford 'was not a friend': Brett Kavanaugh says he doesn't recall meeting his accuser, denies having seen sexual misconduct
- Tech: Google CEO Sundar Pichai will discuss China plans and alleged bias against conservatives with GOP lawmakers (GOOG, GOOGL)
- Tech: Google's change to Chrome's login has ignited debate about whether the move was sneaky (GOOG, GOOGL)
- Flood Destroys Buhari's Spokesman, Garba Shehu's Farm
- Why Adeleke Should Have Been Declared Winner - Ozekhome
- Let Aburi Gardens take its pride of place — IMF Director
- Search for 5% local participation in Ghana’s oil blocks
- Politics: 'He became aggressive and belligerent when he was very drunk': Brett Kavanaugh's former roommate sides with accuser who claims he exposed himself at college party
- Jubilation As Notorious Kidnapper Is Captured By Police In Imo
- Ambode Must Face Sanwo-Olu In Direct Primary - Lagos APC
- Pretty Lady Celebrates Grandmother's 95th Birthday With Stylish Photoshoot
- APC Expels High-ranking House Of Reps Member
- PDP takes INEC to court, demands arrest of Osun returning officer
- Shehu Sani, Sule Lamido, Others Escapes Azman Air Disaster In Abuja
- PRAYER FOR TODAY
- Osun Re-run: SDP's Omisore Lists Condition To Support PDP
- Protest At INEC Office In Osun Over Inconclusive Election
- No respite for relatives of Ethiopia's disappeared
- S. Sudan doctor wins UN refugee prize
- War-weary Mozambicans yearn to leave Malawi haven
- Pharmaceutical companies urge gov't heighten to fight against fake drugs
- LIVESTREAMING: Badwam on Adom TV
- Tanker drivers call off strike
- Obed Owusu set for contract extension at Kotoko
- Review vetting procedure of sector minister nominees - Haruna Iddrisu to Parliament
- Politics: 'Beto is way hotter than you, dude': Ted Cruz and his wife leave restaurant after being heckled
- Tech: Pan-African digital rights organization condemns new internet tax in Kenya
- Politics: 'I pray their daughters are never treated this way': Woman responds after learning she was the subject of a suggestive joke on Brett Kavanaugh's yearbook page
- PHOTO: Saraki, Senator Adeleke Meet Over Osun Rerun
- Your SAN Rank Can Be Withdrawn - CJN Warns As Top Lawyers Are Nabbed For Forgery
- Oshiomhole Talks Tough: Saraki, Dogara Are Mistakes, We'll Deal With Their Types
- Ambode Already Has Governorship Ticket Of Another Party?
- Strong Man Lifts His Fiancee In Loved Up Pre-Wedding Photos
- Osun Rerun: "INEC Giving PVCs To APC Govt officials" - CUPP
- PDP Presidential Convention: Leaders Fight Over Rivers Venue
- Armed Robbers Captured With Weapons & Charms By Police
- UNILAG Female Student Arrested For Stealing Money Through ATM Card (Photos)
- Tension In Osun As Security Allegedly Side APC, Arrest PDP Man Over PVC Allegation
- Car Dealer Granted GH¢100,000 Bail For Stealing
- More Than 28,000 Fresh Students Admitted At University of Ghana
Click Here to Comment on this Article