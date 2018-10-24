Awutu Senya East Goes Tough On Sanitation Offence

Over 20 people in the Awutu Senya East Municipality in the Central Region, have been arrested for various sanitation malpractices.
The malpractices include dumping of human excreta into public drains, permitting industrial and offensive wastewater into public lanes among others.
The Awutu Senya East Prosecutor, who doubles as the Chief Environmental Officer, Skiddo Mensah Xedagbui, said the individuals would be put before court.
“We have arrested some people. We are also educating people to know the outcome of dumping human excreta into public drains. As at now, the case is still pending at the Kasoa Magistrate Court,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Municipal Environmental Health Officer for Awutu Senya East, Godson Lodo, has outlined plans to deal with waste in the municipality.
“We have been able to bring on board nine solid waste collectors who are in the municipality, they go round to register the clients so that they are provided with waste bins. We are also compelling residents in Kasoa to go for the registration,” he said.
The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), has also said it is keen on finding long-lasting solutions to address sanitation issues in the capital, Accra.
Accra is still battling with wanton plastic waste, unreliable waste disposal systems and the general absence of toilet facilities in many homes, which breeds open defecation
Citi News’ report on sanitation at Osu, AMA takes steps
A major drain that is supposed to channel liquid waste into the sea at Osu Anohor in Accra, has now become storage for plastic waste and human excreta that finally ends up in the sea.
Although the Assembly blamed poor waste disposal habits on the citizens, it claims it has desilted the choked gutters and will continue to take pragmatic measures to avert any health implications.
[embedded content]
