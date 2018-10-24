Akanteng Flood Victims Get Support

The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), has handed over relief items to the West Akim Municipal Assembly for onward distribution to victims of last week’s flood in the municipality.
A mother and her child lost their lives after a 5-hour downpour flooded their home at Akanteng.
Their building caved in and killed them instantly.
Several other residents at Awaham, Kobriso, Ekoso and Brekumanso were also displaced by the floods in the process, causing damage to thousands of properties.
To fulfill a promise made to the victims after an initial visit to the affected communities, the Eastern Regional Office of NADMO has donated bags of rice, student mattresses, blankets, second hand clothes, mosquito nets and coils.
Other relief items donated were rubber buckets and cups, soap and other detergents, poly mats, roofing sheets and nails among others.
Presenting the items, Eric Tetteh, Deputy Regional Director of NADMO assured residents of NADMO’s commitment to Ghanaians.
“We are here because of the disaster which occurred about a week ago. We made a promise to the victims that we will come and support them with some few items to help them get back to their feet, so that is why we are handing over these items to the Chairman of the disaster management committee in this municipality who happens to be the MCE”.
“The Chairman together with the NADMO Director here will sit down to assess those with critical needs and support them. There are others who are well to do and can quickly mobilize themselves and start life again, but there are others who are vulnerable and may find it difficult to get up on their normal feet so those are the ones we are very particular about. For instance, some buildings collapsed and others had their roofs ripped off so we brought a number of packs of roofing sheets and nails to help those people”
Eric Tetteh added that, “inasmuch as we are supporting them, we also want them to be well educated and informed about their environment in order for us to be able to avoid these deaths and disasters. NADMO as an organization has come for all Ghanaians and has come to stay, we will continue to support Ghanaians and make them happy and relieve them during disasters”.
On his part, the Municipal Chief Executive Officer for West Akim, who doubles as the Chairman for disaster management in the area, Hon. Seth Oduro Boadu, after receiving the items, told Citi News his outfit will ensure fair distribution of the items to affected and deserving victims.
“I’m grateful to the Regional Minister Hon. Eric Kwakye Darfour who is also the head of disaster management in the region, and also Kwame Appiah Koduah, the regional director. I commend NADMO for the quick response in coming to the aid of the affected communities.”
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- With genetic tweak, mosquito population made extinct
- Tech: Instagram's two cofounders are leaving (FB)
- Politics: Christine Blasey Ford 'was not a friend': Brett Kavanaugh says he doesn't recall meeting his accuser, denies having seen sexual misconduct
- Tech: Google CEO Sundar Pichai will discuss China plans and alleged bias against conservatives with GOP lawmakers (GOOG, GOOGL)
- Tech: Google's change to Chrome's login has ignited debate about whether the move was sneaky (GOOG, GOOGL)
- Flood Destroys Buhari's Spokesman, Garba Shehu's Farm
- Why Adeleke Should Have Been Declared Winner - Ozekhome
- Let Aburi Gardens take its pride of place — IMF Director
- Search for 5% local participation in Ghana’s oil blocks
- Politics: 'He became aggressive and belligerent when he was very drunk': Brett Kavanaugh's former roommate sides with accuser who claims he exposed himself at college party
- Jubilation As Notorious Kidnapper Is Captured By Police In Imo
- Ambode Must Face Sanwo-Olu In Direct Primary - Lagos APC
- Pretty Lady Celebrates Grandmother's 95th Birthday With Stylish Photoshoot
- APC Expels High-ranking House Of Reps Member
- PDP takes INEC to court, demands arrest of Osun returning officer
- Shehu Sani, Sule Lamido, Others Escapes Azman Air Disaster In Abuja
- PRAYER FOR TODAY
- Osun Re-run: SDP's Omisore Lists Condition To Support PDP
- Protest At INEC Office In Osun Over Inconclusive Election
- No respite for relatives of Ethiopia's disappeared
- S. Sudan doctor wins UN refugee prize
- War-weary Mozambicans yearn to leave Malawi haven
- Pharmaceutical companies urge gov't heighten to fight against fake drugs
- LIVESTREAMING: Badwam on Adom TV
- Tanker drivers call off strike
- Obed Owusu set for contract extension at Kotoko
- Review vetting procedure of sector minister nominees - Haruna Iddrisu to Parliament
- Politics: 'Beto is way hotter than you, dude': Ted Cruz and his wife leave restaurant after being heckled
- Tech: Pan-African digital rights organization condemns new internet tax in Kenya
- Politics: 'I pray their daughters are never treated this way': Woman responds after learning she was the subject of a suggestive joke on Brett Kavanaugh's yearbook page
- PHOTO: Saraki, Senator Adeleke Meet Over Osun Rerun
- Your SAN Rank Can Be Withdrawn - CJN Warns As Top Lawyers Are Nabbed For Forgery
- Oshiomhole Talks Tough: Saraki, Dogara Are Mistakes, We'll Deal With Their Types
- Ambode Already Has Governorship Ticket Of Another Party?
- Strong Man Lifts His Fiancee In Loved Up Pre-Wedding Photos
- Osun Rerun: "INEC Giving PVCs To APC Govt officials" - CUPP
- PDP Presidential Convention: Leaders Fight Over Rivers Venue
- Armed Robbers Captured With Weapons & Charms By Police
- UNILAG Female Student Arrested For Stealing Money Through ATM Card (Photos)
- Tension In Osun As Security Allegedly Side APC, Arrest PDP Man Over PVC Allegation
- Car Dealer Granted GH¢100,000 Bail For Stealing
- More Than 28,000 Fresh Students Admitted At University of Ghana
Click Here to Comment on this Article