East Legon And Its Environs Flooded

A section of affluent neighbourhood East Legon is flooded after a heavy downpour in Accra this afternoon.

According to stranded commuters who spoke to Pulse.com.gh , the Shiashi junction heading into East Legon was un-motorable during the downpour.

Though, the downpour lasted about thirty (30) minutes, the main road Legon-Madina road got flooded as well as some small shops around the East Legon.

See the photos below:

