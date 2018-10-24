East Legon And Its Environs Flooded

Dan Soko
A section of affluent neighbourhood East Legon is flooded after a heavy downpour in Accra this afternoon.

According to stranded commuters who spoke to Pulse.com.gh , the Shiashi junction heading into East Legon was un-motorable during the downpour.

Though, the downpour lasted about thirty (30) minutes, the main road Legon-Madina road got flooded as well as some small shops around the East Legon.

See the photos below:

1024201844155 l5gsj7u3i1 eastlegonfloods

East Legon floods

1024201844155 0g730m4yxs eastlegonfloods

East Legon floods

1024201844155 g30n1r5ddx eastlegonfloods

East Legon floods



