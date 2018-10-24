Students Damaged Over 40 Cars Belonging To KNUST Lecturers

Some lecturers of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), have begun counting their losses after protesting students vandalized their properties on campus.
About 40 cars belonging to lecturers of the school were destroyed during the protest on Monday.
The Vice President of the KNUST branch of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), Prof. Charles Marfo, told Citi News that although no lecturer was physically assaulted, their properties were destroyed.
“Many of these cars belong to lecturers. We wonder what we did for this to be done against us. This comes at a cost because we immediately have to fix it. Fortunately, there wasn’t any harm done to any lecturer. It is unfortunate our properties that were affected, mostly cars. We have over 40 cars,” he said.
Prof. Marfo further called for an immediate resolution of the impasse between the University management and the student body in order not to distort the academic calendar.
He expressed worry that a delay in resolving the impasse could compel Senior High School graduates to stay home longer than usual before gaining admission to University.
“It will be devastating because the University works in a cycle because some students have to move forward for others to come. Look at the free education and the many students that will be graduating from there. Any distortion in the calendar will mean students staying home for a long time…Because if some people do not move on, others cannot move on. We really need a resolution very soon.”
KNUST has been closed down indefinitely and students have left the school following a Tuesday afternoon deadline.
The school has been under media spotlight after a supposed peaceful student protest against what they say is oppression and tyrannical rule the school’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Obiri Danso turned violent, resulting in the destruction several private and University facilities on campus including cars and motorbikes.
Management and the students have been engaged in a blame game with each side accusing the other of being the cause of the brouhaha.
While students said the University management has consistently failed to dialogue with them on pressing issues and has imposed rules on them, the management says the students have always threatened to cause confusion on campus and were backed by alumni to get violent.
It is unclear when the school will be reopened as only international students have been permitted to stay on campus amidst dedicated security.
Meanwhile, the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II who serves as the Chancellor of the school, has summoned the Vice Chancellor of KNUST and other stakeholders for a meeting at the Manhyia Palace on Thursday.
The government on Tuesday sent a high-level delegation to Kumasi over the ensuing uproar.
The delegation, which included Education Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh; National Security Minister, Kan Dapaah ; and Information Minister, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah, met with the Vice-Chancellor , members of the University Council, student leaders, and other stakeholders to obtain first-hand information about the development and find ways of addressing it.
