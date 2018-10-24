Ketu South NPP Members Mount Pressure On MCE

Dan Soko
Ketu South NPP Members Mount Pressure On MCE

Some Ketu South Polling station executives of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) have petitioned President Nana Akufo-Addo to order an audit into the accounts of the Ketu South Municipal Assembly.

The executives allege that GHc 98,000 is missing from the coffers of the Assembly.

Addressing a press conference in Aflao, a Polling Station Secretary, Macfamous Kudoloh, indicated that the missing money exposes the incompetence of the Municipal Chief Executive, Edem Elliot Agbenorwu in his handling of the assembly’s funds.

According to him, the relationship between the polling station executives and the MCE is untenable.

They want him to “resign amicably to serve the party’s interest.”

“He is not supporting us. If we are in trouble and you call him, he will not pick the phone because he has not managed the resources of the municipal assembly well. That is why we are asking for his resignation.”

But the MCE, Edem Elliot Agbenorwu, has denied the allegations leveled against him.

He told Citi News that the claims were “dumbfounding.”

Mr. Agbenorwu said if there was any malfeasance, he will eventually be summoned by the appointing authority.

“Every year, auditors come to audit… the assembly and audit reports are written and presented to the assembly and management responses to audit reports are sent to auditors. If they are not okay with it, they take you to the PAC [Public Accounts Committee].”

[embedded content]



About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

