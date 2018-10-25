Brazilian Actress Confirms Break-Up With Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward, Neymar has ended his relationship with Brazilian actress Bruna Marquezine, once again after she confirmed the split at a gala event in Brazil.
The pair have had an on-off romance over the past six years, but Marquezine revealed they had gone their separate ways again.
Marquezine spoke to Vogue Brazil to reveal the news but refused to blame politics – ahead of upcoming Brazilian elections for the latest split.
The 23-year-old wouldn’t go into detail about the break-up but insisted it was not to do with publicised differences in political viewpoints and claimed they still had ‘a lot of love’ for one another.
She revealed: “We are finished. It was his decision. I am going to ask that this issue isn’t prolonged because normally I don’t speak about my personal life.
“I have a lot of respect and affection for him and for everything we went through together.
“You know I do not usually talk about my personal life. I’ll talk about it because I have to talk, but it will only be once.’
There had been suggestions from reports in Brazil that the pair were at odds over the political situation in the country, which is currently embroiled in a heated presidential election.
“I just want to clear this point up, because we are living through a critical and dangerous time, a time with a lot of hate and no, the breakup had nothing to do with that [politics].”
‘It was a decision that came from him, but there is a lot of respect, a lot of love, for him and for everything that we have lived for,’ she said in an interview.
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- PHOTO: Saraki, Senator Adeleke Meet Over Osun Rerun
- Your SAN Rank Can Be Withdrawn - CJN Warns As Top Lawyers Are Nabbed For Forgery
- Car Dealer Granted GH¢100,000 Bail For Stealing
- More Than 28,000 Fresh Students Admitted At University of Ghana
- Pwalugu Dam: Sorogho Doubts Bawumia's Promise
- Aker Energy Awards Drilling Contracts To Maersk Drilling, Halliburton, Exceed
- Minister NAPO Attends World Economic Forum And Sustainable Development Impact Summit
- Alcohol Abuse Among Youth Worrying
- Policy Rate Maintained At 17 Per Cent
- Bridging Access To Quality Healthcare; Ghana Needs To Do More
- Student,19, Arrested Over Defilement
- Eni And UNDP Join Forces To Promote Sustainable Energy And SDGs In Africa
- Southampton Sent Scout To Watch Richmond Boakye-Yiadom In Serbian Derby
- APO: Internet Society Partners with Facebook to Expand Internet Connectivity in Africa
- Gov’t won’t be forced into taking bad economic decisions – Bawumia
- Funny Pics Of Man Bathing Inside Flood That Covered His Home
- Handsome Young Man Killed By Lagos Cultists for 'Dressing Well' ...mother cries to Ambode, Police
- Gallant soldiers kill 7 Boko Haram terrorists, rescue 73 hostages
- PDP Aspirants Opposed to PH Venue Are Enemies of Niger Delta - Gov Wike
- VP Osinbajo Visits Koton Karfe, Kogi, Inspects Areas Hit By Flood
- Free SHS Has Saved Parents Thousands of Cedis
- Shama DCE reacts to agitations by Aboadze/Abuesi NPP youth
- Failed campaign promises: Bawumia turns punching bag - Ghanaians
- Akufo-Addo Beyond Rhetoric - V. L. K Djokoto
- Amnesty condemns 'mass arbitrary arrests' in Ethiopia
- Dr. Muniratu Alhassan Supports Timataaba Orphanage Project
- Nestlé Named UN Global Compact Lead Company
- So Comparing Nana Addo And Mahama Governments Is A Taboo?
- Tamale Presbyterian SHS Grateful To Breast Care International
- The Free Senior High School Programme And The Double Track System: My Take!
- Paris St-Germain: Uefa Reopens Investigation Into French Club's Spending
- Asante Kotoko Set To Appoint Yussif Abubakar As New Coach
- Winner Of Africa Community Cup To Pocket $10,000 - Organizers Reveal
- Kotoko In Talks With Amos Frimpong And Emmanuel Gyamfi Over Contract Extensions
- RAG Officials Accused Of Accepting 'Akpeteshie' To Exonerate 14 Referees In Anas Exposé - Ref. Justice Adu Poku Reveals
- Asante Kotoko To Hand Contract Extension To Five Players
- GHALCA Chief Kudjoe Fianoo Details Why Ghanaian Referees Take Bribe
- Asante Kotoko Rule Out Appointing Expatriate Coach
- Bashir Hayford Eyes Friendlies With Nigeria And Zambia For Black Queens
- C.K Akunnor Will Be A Perfect Fit For Asante Kotoko - Michael Osei
- A company wanted to do Digital Address System for free but was ignored - Kwakye Ofosu
- RAG officials accused of Accepting ‘akpeteshie’ to clear 14 referees in Anas Exposé
Click Here to Comment on this Article