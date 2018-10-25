Asamoah Features As Inter Milan Suffer 2-0 Defeat At Camp Nou In UCL

Kwadwo Asamoah continued his impressive form as Inter Milan at the Estadio Camp Nou as they lost 2:0 to Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night.
Goals from Rafinha and Jordi Alba won the game for the Catalan based side in the absence of crocked star, Lionel Andre Messi.
Rafinha opened the scoring from a Luiz Suarez’s sublime assist 32 minutes into the game before Jordi Alba sealed the points with 7 minutes to play.
The two teams will square off again at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan for the return leg in November.
The Ghanaian international enjoyed the full throttle of the game.
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- PHOTO: Saraki, Senator Adeleke Meet Over Osun Rerun
- Your SAN Rank Can Be Withdrawn - CJN Warns As Top Lawyers Are Nabbed For Forgery
- Car Dealer Granted GH¢100,000 Bail For Stealing
- More Than 28,000 Fresh Students Admitted At University of Ghana
- Pwalugu Dam: Sorogho Doubts Bawumia's Promise
- Aker Energy Awards Drilling Contracts To Maersk Drilling, Halliburton, Exceed
- Minister NAPO Attends World Economic Forum And Sustainable Development Impact Summit
- Alcohol Abuse Among Youth Worrying
- Policy Rate Maintained At 17 Per Cent
- Bridging Access To Quality Healthcare; Ghana Needs To Do More
- Student,19, Arrested Over Defilement
- Eni And UNDP Join Forces To Promote Sustainable Energy And SDGs In Africa
- Southampton Sent Scout To Watch Richmond Boakye-Yiadom In Serbian Derby
- APO: Internet Society Partners with Facebook to Expand Internet Connectivity in Africa
- Gov’t won’t be forced into taking bad economic decisions – Bawumia
- Funny Pics Of Man Bathing Inside Flood That Covered His Home
- Handsome Young Man Killed By Lagos Cultists for 'Dressing Well' ...mother cries to Ambode, Police
- Gallant soldiers kill 7 Boko Haram terrorists, rescue 73 hostages
- PDP Aspirants Opposed to PH Venue Are Enemies of Niger Delta - Gov Wike
- VP Osinbajo Visits Koton Karfe, Kogi, Inspects Areas Hit By Flood
- Free SHS Has Saved Parents Thousands of Cedis
- Shama DCE reacts to agitations by Aboadze/Abuesi NPP youth
- Failed campaign promises: Bawumia turns punching bag - Ghanaians
- Akufo-Addo Beyond Rhetoric - V. L. K Djokoto
- Amnesty condemns 'mass arbitrary arrests' in Ethiopia
- Dr. Muniratu Alhassan Supports Timataaba Orphanage Project
- Nestlé Named UN Global Compact Lead Company
- So Comparing Nana Addo And Mahama Governments Is A Taboo?
- Tamale Presbyterian SHS Grateful To Breast Care International
- The Free Senior High School Programme And The Double Track System: My Take!
- Paris St-Germain: Uefa Reopens Investigation Into French Club's Spending
- Asante Kotoko Set To Appoint Yussif Abubakar As New Coach
- Winner Of Africa Community Cup To Pocket $10,000 - Organizers Reveal
- Kotoko In Talks With Amos Frimpong And Emmanuel Gyamfi Over Contract Extensions
- RAG Officials Accused Of Accepting 'Akpeteshie' To Exonerate 14 Referees In Anas Exposé - Ref. Justice Adu Poku Reveals
- Asante Kotoko To Hand Contract Extension To Five Players
- GHALCA Chief Kudjoe Fianoo Details Why Ghanaian Referees Take Bribe
- Asante Kotoko Rule Out Appointing Expatriate Coach
- Bashir Hayford Eyes Friendlies With Nigeria And Zambia For Black Queens
- C.K Akunnor Will Be A Perfect Fit For Asante Kotoko - Michael Osei
- A company wanted to do Digital Address System for free but was ignored - Kwakye Ofosu
- RAG officials accused of Accepting ‘akpeteshie’ to clear 14 referees in Anas Exposé
Click Here to Comment on this Article