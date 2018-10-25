GOIL Customers to Get Free Fuel, Servicing, Airtime, Kallyppo, Others for Gh₵80 Top-Up

Over 1000 consumers of Goil fuel will be excited with lots of instant prizes on every top-up starting from a minimum of Gh₵80 worth of fuel for vehicles and Gh₵50 for motorbikes in the ongoing ‘Efie Ne Fie’ promo.
The promo which runs for three months starting on 24th October, 2018 to Jan, 2019 target both private and commercial drivers as well as motor riders and tricycles.
Customers who qualify for the promo will be given an orange card for fuel purchase between Gh₵80 and Gh₵250, white cards for fuel purchases above Gh₵250 and black cards for motorbikes and tricycles to scratch and enter the promo for a reward instantly.
Customers who purchase any of the above cards must scratch and enter the digits on the card to short code *161*Goil*pin to receive an instant SMS indicating their prize and points. Winners are required to redeem their rewards instantly by showing the message to the supervisor at the station where the fuel was purchased.
Customers who accrue the highest points monthly will be rewarded during the monthly customer service day events.
The 920,924 prizes include free fuel, free lubricant and servicing, polo shirts, T-shirts, Divers Vest, Free eye screening, fancy prints, glasses, shopping vouchers, hotel stay, food package, Kallyppo, Fruteli, Goil branded umbrella whiles airtime winners will have their SIM automatically credited.
Speaking at the ceremony, the Chief Operating Officer of Ghana Oil Company (GOIL), Mr. Alex Josiah Adzew said the promo is meant to reward their loyal customers for the love and commitment to the sustainability of the brand.
He noted that the company finds it reasonable to plough back the profits they make into the economy which will benefit people.
“For the third consecutive year, GOIL has been adjudged the CIMG Petroleum Company of the Year. This award, we share with you our cherished customers. Today, because of you our customers, we are still the number one amongst over 85 competing OMCs. GOIL wants to share in our achievements by bringing more excitement to our valued customer base,” Mr. Adzew stated.
He indicated that the 920,924 prizes to be given includes 918,420 instant rewards while 2,504 ultimate rewards throughout the period of the promo.
According to him, several steps have been taken to improve quality service delivery by acquiring a mobile laboratory van to do on the spot checks of fuel before sales.
The Chief Operating Officer added that through continuous monitoring, management ensures that consumers get value for money by getting the right quantity of fuel purchased at all service stations in the country.
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- PHOTO: Saraki, Senator Adeleke Meet Over Osun Rerun
- Your SAN Rank Can Be Withdrawn - CJN Warns As Top Lawyers Are Nabbed For Forgery
- Car Dealer Granted GH¢100,000 Bail For Stealing
- More Than 28,000 Fresh Students Admitted At University of Ghana
- Pwalugu Dam: Sorogho Doubts Bawumia's Promise
- Aker Energy Awards Drilling Contracts To Maersk Drilling, Halliburton, Exceed
- Minister NAPO Attends World Economic Forum And Sustainable Development Impact Summit
- Alcohol Abuse Among Youth Worrying
- Policy Rate Maintained At 17 Per Cent
- Bridging Access To Quality Healthcare; Ghana Needs To Do More
- Student,19, Arrested Over Defilement
- Eni And UNDP Join Forces To Promote Sustainable Energy And SDGs In Africa
- Southampton Sent Scout To Watch Richmond Boakye-Yiadom In Serbian Derby
- APO: Internet Society Partners with Facebook to Expand Internet Connectivity in Africa
- Gov’t won’t be forced into taking bad economic decisions – Bawumia
- Funny Pics Of Man Bathing Inside Flood That Covered His Home
- Handsome Young Man Killed By Lagos Cultists for 'Dressing Well' ...mother cries to Ambode, Police
- Gallant soldiers kill 7 Boko Haram terrorists, rescue 73 hostages
- PDP Aspirants Opposed to PH Venue Are Enemies of Niger Delta - Gov Wike
- VP Osinbajo Visits Koton Karfe, Kogi, Inspects Areas Hit By Flood
- Free SHS Has Saved Parents Thousands of Cedis
- Shama DCE reacts to agitations by Aboadze/Abuesi NPP youth
- Failed campaign promises: Bawumia turns punching bag - Ghanaians
- Akufo-Addo Beyond Rhetoric - V. L. K Djokoto
- Amnesty condemns 'mass arbitrary arrests' in Ethiopia
- Dr. Muniratu Alhassan Supports Timataaba Orphanage Project
- Nestlé Named UN Global Compact Lead Company
- So Comparing Nana Addo And Mahama Governments Is A Taboo?
- Tamale Presbyterian SHS Grateful To Breast Care International
- The Free Senior High School Programme And The Double Track System: My Take!
- Paris St-Germain: Uefa Reopens Investigation Into French Club's Spending
- Asante Kotoko Set To Appoint Yussif Abubakar As New Coach
- Winner Of Africa Community Cup To Pocket $10,000 - Organizers Reveal
- Kotoko In Talks With Amos Frimpong And Emmanuel Gyamfi Over Contract Extensions
- RAG Officials Accused Of Accepting 'Akpeteshie' To Exonerate 14 Referees In Anas Exposé - Ref. Justice Adu Poku Reveals
- Asante Kotoko To Hand Contract Extension To Five Players
- GHALCA Chief Kudjoe Fianoo Details Why Ghanaian Referees Take Bribe
- Asante Kotoko Rule Out Appointing Expatriate Coach
- Bashir Hayford Eyes Friendlies With Nigeria And Zambia For Black Queens
- C.K Akunnor Will Be A Perfect Fit For Asante Kotoko - Michael Osei
- A company wanted to do Digital Address System for free but was ignored - Kwakye Ofosu
- RAG officials accused of Accepting ‘akpeteshie’ to clear 14 referees in Anas Exposé
Click Here to Comment on this Article