EFCC Reacts To Order Seeking Prosecution Of Oshiomhole

Dan Soko
The EFCC has reacted to a suit filed by an Edo State-based activist, Osadalor Ochie, challenging the failure of the anti-graft agency to file fraud charges against former governor Adams Oshiomhole.

Ochie had asked the court to compel the EFCC to conduct investigations into allegations of fraud against Oshiomhole, who was governor of Edo State from 2008 to 2016.

Below is EFCC reaction to moves on Oshiomhole;
Graft Suit Against Oshiomhole: EFCC WAS NOT SERVED 
Ahead of the November 19 date for the consideration of the preliminary objection by All Progressives Party National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, challenging the competence of the suit which seeks to compel the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to arrest and commence criminal proceedings against him, the agency has blamed its absence at Tuesday October 23 hearing of the suit before Justice Anwuli Chikere of the Federal High Court Abuja on the failure of the plaintiff to serve the Commission with processes. This is contrary to the October 9 ruling of Justice Chikere, that the Commission be served.

EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren said the Commission frowns at the attempt by counsel to the plaintiff, West Idahosa to mislead the court with claims that the Commission had been served. According to him, ” had the Commission been served, it would have been in court. Ours is an agency that holds the judiciary in high esteem and we will never disregard summons by courts of competent jurisdiction. The truth is that the Commission did not receive any summons.”

He however assured that the Commission will be represented in court once it is served with the relevant processes.

Bishop Osadolor Ochie, a Benin- based cleric is seeking an order of mandamus to compel the Commission to arrest, investigate and possibly prosecute Oshiomhole for alleged fraud perpetrated during his tenure as governor of Edo State.”



Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Alliance Française Hosts ‘Shaker Vs Ko-Jo Cue’ Concert Tomorrow

October 25, 2018

South African Rapper HHP Dies At 38

October 25, 2018

Kennedy Agyapong, Shut Up: Commands Kweku Baako

October 25, 2018

Eunice Asiedu Foundation Screens Girls For Breast Cancer

October 25, 2018

All Set For Bukom Fist Of Fury Day II

October 25, 2018

Velma Wows With Queen’s Collection At Glitz Fashion Week

October 25, 2018

‘I Am No More Interested In GFA Post’

October 25, 2018

Brazil Legend Pele Celebrated His 78th Birthday This Week.

October 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

U.S. Government Supports Ghana To Develop Anti – Child Labor And Trafficking Strategy For The Fisheries Sector

October 23, 2018

Why Bawumia Will Never Lead NPP - NPP Bigwig Reveals

October 23, 2018

Morocco train driver charged with involuntary homicide over crash

October 23, 2018

Comoros president visits area seized from rebels

October 23, 2018

A Taxi Driver Grabs First Taxi, 21 Others Win Motorcycles

October 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018

Actress: Joselyn Dumas debunks rumours of dating John Dumelo

August 10, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!