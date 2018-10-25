Will Ghanaians DEAL with Icberg Slim for ‘chopping and dumping’ Juliet Ibrahim?

At the peak of their amorous sexual relationship, Actress Juliet Ibrahim was reported to have warned her ex-boyfriend against any attempt to break her heart with the hope Ghanaians will deal with him if such a thing happened.
Earlier this week, the actress herself admitted that the relationship is no more but fell short to tell Ghanaians exactly what caused the split between her and the man she was claimed he did crazy things for the sake of love
Juliet Ibrahim was once married to businessman, Kwadwo Sarfo but both went their separate ways in view of irreconcilable differences but last year she was quoted in an audio of an interview obtained by MyNewsgh.com to have said Ghanaians will deal with musician Iceberg Slim, born Olusegun Olowokere if he decides to end their relationship.
“Ghanaians you are listening ooo, the whole country is behind me, if you mess up…if you mess up Iceberg Slim…I see the comments from my Ghanaian fans like ‘if you try it, if you mess Juliet up, we will deal with you,’” the mother of one warned.
Asked what he likes about Juliet Ibrahim, he said, “there is no word in the dictionary to actually explain. It’s just a feeling and it’s a happy feeling.”
“She has great heart…she is a very caring person,” Iceberg Slim added.
Source:MyNewsGh.com/Stephen Zoure/2018
