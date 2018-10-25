Governor’s Wife Personally Performs VVF Surgeries (Photos)

The first lady of Niger State Governor, Dr. Amina Abubakar Bello, who recently commenced free VVF surgeries for 50 women in Kontagora General Hospital, has been captured on camera performing surgery to a patient by herself.

The first lady said VVF is not caused by early marriage but by obstructed Labour and refusal to deliver in Hospitals to enable medical professionals take the deliveries to detect complications.

According to reports, the wife of the Niger state governor has already done free VVF surgeries for 206 women and at the end of this free VVF camp, an additional 50 would have been added to the list.

She did 117 of the surgeries in collaboration with Islamic Medical Association of Nigeria (IMAN) at the Umar Musa Yaradu Specialist Hospital, Sabon Wuse.