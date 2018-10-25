Trigmatic expresses interest in MUSIGA Presidential position; promises ‘change’

Rapper and Radio personality, Trigmatic has said he will change a host of things in the Ghana Music Industry to make it better.

According to him, he cannot sit back and watch the industry while their fortunes go down the drain.

He was speaking on Happy FM in an interview.

Although he indicated that he needs to be a leadership role before he could introduce some of his initiatives, the rapper noted that he is currently doing more on his own to help the industry.

Trigmatic said “I still do in a way; I have the ‘Matic’ music club which teaches kids to play musical instruments and other subjects using music. They are also taught coding for music, folklore through music and so many things,” he revealed.

“It’s a start, I’ve done so many community building and training here and there, I’ve trained a few teachers. In May I got about seven music researches from Spain to come and teach my teachers and in January I’m getting two from Canada. There will be another batch in March. Currently, we are under the global leaders’ program,” he added.

