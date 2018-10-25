Six Nigerians Burnt To Death In Terrible Accident (Photo)

Six persons were reportedly burnt to death at J4, in the Ogbere end of the Sagamu-Benin Expressway on Wednesday in an accident involving a container-laden truck and two commercial buses.

The accident occurred 24 hours after 10 persons lost their lives when a luxury bus rammed into a stationary truck at the Asese end of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The latest accident was said to have occurred at a section of the road where there was a diversion of traffic to a single lane.

The spokesperson for the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, Babatunde Akinbiyi, who confirmed the accident and the death of six persons, said 10 others suffered varying degrees of injury.

He added that the operatives of the state road safety agency at the scene said the driver of the truck, travelling towards Benin, overtook another vehicle wrongly and rammed into one of the buses coming from the opposite direction.

He said the second bus also travelling in the opposite direction, equally rammed into the two vehicles, almost immediately.

Akinbiyi explained that fire broke out from the trunk of the truck, due to the impact of the accident.

He said, “Sixteen people were involved in the accident, six were burnt beyond recognition while 10 others escaped with varying degrees of injury.

“Out of the three vehicles involved in the accident, our operatives could only get the number plate of one of the commercial buses which is BDG 06 XP.”

He said the corpses of the victims had been deposited in a mortuary.

