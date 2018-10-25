Akufo-Addo running a ‘tortoise govt’; I’ll kick him out in 2020 -Bagbin

Dan Soko

Development in Ghana is currently moving at a tortoise pace according to Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin.

According to him, he is the best person to fast-track development in the country and that he has made that decision known to the current president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

“The second thing is that after amassing this political capital, seeing it all, I still see Ghana moving at a tortoise pace. I think we could do better and I think I have what it takes to make the difference. I have made this known to the current president and that I am coming for the power from him”, he revealed from an audio of an interview obtained by MyNewsGh.com he granted a local radio station this week.

The country’s longest-serving lawmaker who has touted himself as one credited for grooming the current political heavyweights within the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) reveals that he is blessed with experience and will want to use that in serving the country as its president.

“Ask my constituents, they will tell you that I enjoy serving and I enjoy seeing people grow through my hands. A lot of the actors now in the political scene in Ghana particularly in the NDC side have come through my hands…that is one”, he revealed.

MyNewsGh.com last year reported that when Hon Bagbin first dropped the hint of his Presidential ambition during the commemoration of his 60th birthday and 25 years as a lawmaker, how he mentored current President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his predecessor John Dramani Mahama in parliament.

Explaining why he is best placed to lead the NDC, he said when the current president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Ado was in parliament he was his chairman of the parliamentary select committee on constitutional and legal matters and the current president was his ranking member and therefore if he’s now the President of Ghana why not him.

People like the immediate past president John Dramani Mahama he added, all passed through his hands for tutelage at various stages in parliament and therefore if they have been able to be presidents of the country he is more than qualified to also be the president of Ghana.

Source:MyNewsGh.com/Stephen Zoure/2018



About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

