Bagbin drops SECRET behind his 26-year LONG stay in parliament

Arguably, he is the country’s longest-serving lawmakers representing the people of Nadowli-Kaleo constituency in the Upper West Region.

Many have been wondering how Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin managed to hook onto his seat in Parliament since 1992 and still running.

Well, his answer to that question MyNewsGh.com obtained from a radio interview is that he bonds well with his constituents and seek their welfare which is why he is still relevant in the political landscape in the area.

“Well, the dynamics might not be the same, it depends on the dynamics of the constituency. When I got into parliament I managed to strike a bond of trust between me and my constituents and I did that because I succeeded with a very short time to show that I could add value to their lives”, he revealed.

The Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament explained that ever since his election as an MP, he has made it an effort to let the constituents appreciate what he has in store for them touting himself for the various interventions in development for the people of the area.

“I made them see the difference and truly from 1992 when we use to be ranked as the poorest district in the country, these days if you go through the District Assembly league you will see that my constituency is not among the poor constituencies in the country again. They got to know that I was there to serve them and saw and believed me and I really do all I can to satisfy them”, he stressed.

Describing himself as a down to earth person who he revealed that youth and women empowerment among other interventions are his major cardinal principles reason the people will not want to change what they believe is the best in their estimation.

“At least I have a listening ear, I go round with them and I am as humble as anything and hey see that my focus is on the youth, it is on the women and I try as much as possible to respond to their calls and to their needs. They don’t see the reason why they should change something they think it is good”, he added.

