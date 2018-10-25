Women’s AFCON: Bashir Hayford To Name Provisional Queens Squad on Friday

After almost eight weeks of training with local-based players and yet to check out the foreign-based players he has invited, Ghana coach, Bashir Hayford, is expected to submit his provisional squad of 30 players for the upcoming Women’s Africa Cup of Nations to the Confederation of Africa (CAF) by Friday.
Since the team started preparations in August, Coach Hayford has worked with about 30 players, but at the moment, has 24 players as some of the key players initially called up have had foreign deals and thus left camp to honour those contracts.
Players like defender, Rosemary Ampem, Edem Atovor, who were considered key to the Queens’ preparations, left last month after securing deals in France, leaving the technical handlers with no option than to call up replacements.
Having invited about 10 foreign-based players, Coach Hayford has also extended an invitation to experienced Samira Suleman with Iceland’s Afturelding Fram and Sherifatu Sumaila who plays for USA Women’s Soccer League side, LA Galaxy Orange County.
The foreign-based players have begun arriving for national duty, but the Queens coach will get the full complement of the team by November 3, when the last batch of four players are expected to arrive in camp.
With a deadline to meet though, Coach Hayford has told the Graphic Sports online that he will name the foreign-based players in the provisional squad and make his final decision of who to drop when he has to select the final 21 for the tournament.
“It has been a bit challenging having to work with players and then in the middle of the programme, they leave for foreign contracts. Unfortunately, one cannot stop them, so we worked with the players we had at our disposal.
“We are now required to name a provisional squad of 30 and after all the work, we
The Queens coach will get the opportunity to assess the foreign-based players before naming his final 21 squad for the tournament in the first week of November.
The foreign-based players could not join their home-based colleagues in time due to their clubs’ insistence in releasing them only two weeks to the tournament scheduled for November 17 to Dec
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- 2019: Abdulsalami Peace Committee In Closed-Door Meeting With INEC Chairman
- Robbers Busted After Snatching SUV From Victim At Gunpoint
- Democratising Travel To Promote Inbound Tourism
- Launch Of Fashion For Change Collection—For Lasting Change
- First Allied Savings Customers Petition Asantehene Otumfuo
- IMF Bail Out- Slowing The Progress Of The Akufo-Addo Government-Democratic Alliance Ghana
- Former Minister Collins Dauda Wanted By Police
- Atebubu Farmers Worried Over Low Yam Prices
- Akufo-Addo Gets 2018 Outstanding Leader’s Award
- Plastic Punch Marks International Coastal Clean-up Day With Turtle Beach Cleaning
- France suggests Aquarius migrant ship dock in Malta: presidential source
- IMF Director Lauds Ghana For Addressing Environmental Challenges As He Opens 2018 Ghana Garden And Flower Show
- Sassuolo Duo Boateng, Duncan Injury Doubts For Spal Clash
- Ex-Medeama Star Samuel Bio Left 'Homeless And Starving' At Aduana Stars - Elvis Opoku
- Arminia Bielefeld Coach Jeff Saibene Satisfied With Rapid Development Of Ghanaian Youngster Prince Owusu
- Kwasi Appiah vs Other Coaches
- Ghanaians Dominate Top Scoring Foreign Players In Egypt
- Joseph Paintsil Eyes Another Start For KRC Genk In Belgian Cup Against Lommel SK
- Sports: Roger Federer revealed the skills needed to eliminate himself, Nadal, and Djokovic from a Grand Slam tournament — but even he knows it's a difficult task
- Sports: Tiger Woods once called in sick to an important tournament because he wanted to go spearfishing
- Finance: Facebook slides after Instagram's cofounders resign (FB)
- Tech: What you need to know in advertising today
- Accolades: President Akufo-Addo Receives 2018 Outstanding Leader’s Award
- Controversial StarTimes Deal: Communications Ministry not trustworthy - MFWA explains
- APO: BBOXX and GE partner to provide energy access in the Democratic Republic of Congo
- Politics: China blocks US Navy warship's entry to Hong Kong port as ties between Washington and Beijing circle the drain
- Politics: Jamie Dimon explained the hidden danger of Trump's trade war with China
- Strategy: Startups are on the brink of solving one of the biggest problems with shopping online
- Strategy: Arby's parent company is acquiring American fast-food icon Sonic in a $2.3 billion deal. We recently visited the burger chain for the first time — here's what it's like to eat there. (SONC)
- Dorimon Assemblyman unhappy with Police over missing goat
- Ghana’s Michael Essien shows affection for Persib Bandung after league victory
- LEAKED: Asante Kotoko new jerseys for the season out
- Accra: Igbo Community Celebrates Yam Festival
- Neonatal Jaundice Increasing
- Politicians Responsible For Sankore Violence – Traditional Rulers
- Bench Warrant For 11 Over Power Theft
- Police Hospital Closes Down For Fumigation
- DSS Confirms Arrest, Detention Of Aisha Buhari’s ADC
- Tinubu's Ex-Wife & Mother Of His First Son Is Dead
- Many Jubilate As Court Declares Okorocha Deputy's Impeachment Illegal (Photos)
- Special Offer On Trips To Dubai
- Niger hit by unprecedented spate of child deaths: MSF
Click Here to Comment on this Article