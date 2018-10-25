‘I Am No More Interested In GFA Post’

Vincent Sowah Odotei

Member of Parliament, Vincent Sowah Odotei, says he is no longer interested in becoming the President of the Ghana FA.

The former Managing Director of Hearts of Oak made two failed attempts to become the leader of the GFA.

Odotei stumbled on those two occasions to Kwesi Nyantakyi who has since resigned over allegations of corruption.

With the GFA Presidential seat becoming vacant, many would have thought the now Member of Parliament for the Dadekotopon Constituency would make a go for it but he says the position no longer interests him.

“I am now into technology and politics so I don’t have interest in the GFA Presidency,” he told Asempa FM.

“His Excellency the President has given me a job to do likewise my boss Hon. Ursula Owusu Ekuful and therefore that is my focus.

“I also serve the people of Dadekotopon which is a very huge task and time consuming so these are where the priority lies.”

The Ghana FA is now being led by a Normalisation Committee headed by Dr. Kofi Amoah.

Their mandate ends in March where they are to organize elections to usher in a new GFA administration.