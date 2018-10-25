Velma Wows With Queen’s Collection At Glitz Fashion Week

Velma Owusu Bempah and models showcasing the new collection
Top Ghanaian fashion brand, Velma Millinery & Accessories, is out with some amazing new and beautiful headgears for its autumn winter collection 2018 called ‘She Is A Queen’.
The collection was unveiled for the public and the fashion industry at the 2018 Glitz Africa Fashion Week runway last weekend.
This happened at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra and got a lot of fashion stakeholders give thumps up to the Velma team for a splendid collection.
The collection is, indeed, beautiful and ‘ready to wear’ for the season.
It is made ideally for the modern woman who knows her worth and believes she is a queen.
For the top brand, being a queen is all about knowing and loving yourself, a total embrace of self-identity. It is also being able to move through life with confidence and a sense of purpose.
“We, therefore, say to every strong and powerful woman, ‘We dub thee Queen’. Queen of herself,” CEO Velma Owusu Bempah told NEWS-ONE after the unveiling.
“Our inspiration for the new collection stems from the modern, hardworking, and confident woman who always makes it happen,” she revealed.
“To all our royal highness, always dress majestically, keep it heavenly simple, and don’t forget your crowns… with our new pieces, ‘She Is A Queen’,” she reminded the beautiful women out there.
The collection includes perfect pieces for the beautiful and confident woman who is ready to conquer the world with her appearance; be it dinner parties, as a wedding guest, as the mother of the bride or groom, lunch dates, tea parties and for the shinny brides who want to be unique. It is one of a kind.
The collection is made of well-sourced materials such as metallic crafts, iridescent foils, delicate raw silks, gel plastics, tube pompoms, rhinestones, brass, sequence and metallic leathers.
The collection comprises headpieces, headbands, crown headpieces, crystal bridal headpieces, clutches made of guipure lace, high grade resin fibre and semi-precious stones.
