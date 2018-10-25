FBI Opens Up On “Bombs” Sent To Obama, Clinton & Others

The suspicious packages received at multiple locations
The series of explosive devices were also mailed to current and former political leaders as well as the CNN’s New York bureau, including Democratic Representative Maxine Waters and former Attorney-General Eric Holder.
FBI Director Christopher Wray said: “This investigation is of the highest priority for the FBI.
“We have committed the full strength of the FBI’s resources and, together with our partners on our Joint Terrorism Task Forces, we will continue to work to identify and arrest whoever is responsible for sending these packages.
“We ask anyone who may have information to contact the FBI. Do not hesitate to call; no piece of information is too small to help us in this investigation.”
The bureau, which depicted the packages in a photograph, said they were similar in appearance, and contained potentially destructive devices.
“The FBI will continue to work with our federal law enforcement partners at the United States Secret Service, United States Postal Inspection Service, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, as well as our state and local law enforcement partners, to identify and arrest the person or people responsible for sending these packages.
“It is possible that additional packages were mailed to other locations. The FBI advises the public to remain vigilant and not touch, move or handle any suspicious or unknown packages.
“If you have information about these packages, please contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov.
“If you observe any suspicious activity that requires an immediate response, please call 911 or contact your local law enforcement,” the bureau said.
Meanwhile, reactions and condemnations have continued to trail the mailing of pipe bombs.
President Donald Trump had tweeted: “The safety of the American People is my highest priority. I have just concluded a briefing with the FBI, Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security, and the U.S. Secret Service…”
Earlier, while condemning the incident, Trump said “acts or threats of political violence of any kind have no place in the United States of America”.
President Trump added: “The full weight of our government is being deployed to conduct this investigation and bring those responsible for these despicable acts to justice.”
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- NDC Disqualifies 4 Aspirants, 89 Cleared To Contest National Elections
- Missing Goat Causes Stir
- Government Reveals 30% Gold Retention Policy Achievable
- Ursula Hot Over StarTimes Deal
- Bagbin Contesting Mahama Is Not A Mistake--Chief
- Committee Begins Implementation Of Report On Foase Shooting
- Nkonya Chiefs Berate DCE
- OPM Church Admits Boy Who Was Learning Mechanic Into Its Free School
- Mbeki slams ANC over S.Africa land redistribution plan
- Morocco navy fires on migrant boat, one dead: local officials
- MTN Invitational Golf At Celebrity Club On Friday
- International Conference on Physical Activity and Sports Development ends in Accra
- Bukom Fist Of Fury 'Boxbiz' Launched At M J Grand Hotel
- LISTEN: Tee Rhyme releases sizzling new single “Twa W'anum” off upcoming EP
- Finance: The richer people are today, the more likely they are to get married — and stay married
- Finance: Stocks close mixed on fresh trade fears
- Politics: Trump claims he meant to make world leaders laugh during UN speech when he claimed his administration was most successful in US history
- WATCH: DJ Switch rehearses ahead of Goalkeepers 2018 with Bill Gates, Ed Sheeran, others
- Lifestyle: Disappointing photos show what 9 top luxury destinations look like in real life
- Finance: Here come Nike earnings ... (NKE)
- Politics: Meet Michael Avenatti, the high-profile lawyer and professional sports car driver who represents Stormy Daniels and might run for president
- Politics: Brett Kavanaugh's Yale classmate claims Kavanaugh told different story about virginity in college than in Fox News interview
- Birds Of A Further: Akuapim Poloo and her mother are the funniest pair on social media
- Tech: Why Japan is landing hopping robots on an asteroid
- Finance: Turkey could need a bailout that dwarfs the record-setting $50 billion loan that Argentina just got
- Finance: Turkey could need a bailout that dwarfs the record-setting $50 billion loan that Argentina just got
- Strategy: Dunkin' is officially dropping the 'Donuts' from its name — and people are freaking out
- Tech: Tinder is slowly rolling out a Bumble-like feature where women have to make the first move before men can message them
- ECA says continental free trade pact unique, timely opportunity for Africa
- Death toll rises to 97 in Nigeria cholera outbreak
- S. Sudan surgeon wins UN prize for treating refugees
- Chinese contractor drills longest railway tunnel in East Africa
- Thousands rally in Cape Town against rising crime, high unemployment
- ‘Vote for Bagbin in presidential primaries for victory in 2020’
- Veep mourns with disaster victims in Upper East Region
- ‘Ghana’s decentralisation yet to fully realise its potentials’
- Peri-Operative and Critical Care Nursing Institute launches 20th Anniversary
- Justice V.C.R.A.C. Crabbe to go home on October 4
- Missing Goat Causes Stir
- Nkonya Chiefs Berate DCE
- Committee Begins Implementation Of Report On Foase Shooting
- Ursula Hot Over StarTimes Deal
Click Here to Comment on this Article