FBI Opens Up On “Bombs” Sent To Obama, Clinton & Others

Dan Soko
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has begun analysis of suspicious packages containing pipe bombs mailed to former U.S. President Barack Obama, former First Lady Hillary Clinton, and a host of other political leaders in the U.S.

The suspicious packages received at multiple locations 

in the New York and Washington, D.C., areas and Florida are being sent for analysis at the FBI Laboratory in Quantico, Virginia.

The series of explosive devices were also mailed to current and former political leaders as well as the CNN’s New York bureau, including Democratic Representative Maxine Waters and former Attorney-General Eric Holder.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said: “This investigation is of the highest priority for the FBI.

“We have committed the full strength of the FBI’s resources and, together with our partners on our Joint Terrorism Task Forces, we will continue to work to identify and arrest whoever is responsible for sending these packages.

“We ask anyone who may have information to contact the FBI. Do not hesitate to call; no piece of information is too small to help us in this investigation.”

The bureau, which depicted the packages in a photograph, said they were similar in appearance, and contained potentially destructive devices.

“The FBI will continue to work with our federal law enforcement partners at the United States Secret Service, United States Postal Inspection Service, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, as well as our state and local law enforcement partners, to identify and arrest the person or people responsible for sending these packages.

“It is possible that additional packages were mailed to other locations. The FBI advises the public to remain vigilant and not touch, move or handle any suspicious or unknown packages.

“If you have information about these packages, please contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov.

“If you observe any suspicious activity that requires an immediate response, please call 911 or contact your local law enforcement,” the bureau said.

Meanwhile, reactions and condemnations have continued to trail the mailing of pipe bombs.

President Donald Trump had tweeted: “The safety of the American People is my highest priority. I have just concluded a briefing with the FBI, Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security, and the U.S. Secret Service…”

Earlier, while condemning the incident, Trump said “acts or threats of political violence of any kind have no place in the United States of America”.

President Trump added: “The full weight of our government is being deployed to conduct this investigation and bring those responsible for these despicable acts to justice.”



About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

