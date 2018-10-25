Dybala Strikes As Juventus Outclass Man Utd At Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo marked his return to Old Trafford with a win as his Juventus side outclassed Manchester United to move five points clear at the top of Champions League Group H.
The former United star helped to set up Juve’s winner in the 17th minute, with his cross reaching Paulo Dybala who finished from close range.
The Italian champions had several chances to extend their lead during a first half where they were completely dominant, managing 10 shots to United’s one and enjoying 70% of possession.
United improved after the break but only had one serious effort at goal, when Paul Pogba let fly from the edge of the area but saw his shot rebound off the post.
It was a frustrating night for United boss Jose Mourinho, who was taunted by the away fans as he saw his side suffer only their second home European defeat since March 2013, when Ronaldo scored Real Madrid’s winner.
The two sides will meet again at the Allianz Stadium on 7 November, when a win will send Juve into the last 16.
United remain in second place, with their hopes of making the knockout stages boosted by Valencia’s draw with Young Boys earlier on Tuesday.
Ronaldo remains the centre of attention
Ronaldo had returned to Old Trafford with a rape allegation – that he strenuously denies – hanging over him but said before the game that he is “a happy man”.
All eyes were on him again from the moment he led his team-mates out of the tunnel for the warm-up, and he received an enthusiastic welcome from the home fans as well as the travelling Juve supporters.
As was so often the case during his six years as a United player between 2003 and 2009, Ronaldo was to play a starring role when the game got under way.
The 33-year-old’s performance, particularly in the first half when Juventus were completely dominant, was a reminder of his former glories here and a time when United were a team renowned for their attacking flair.
He started the game on the left but Juve’s fluid front three meant he often popped up on the right, as he did to set up Juve’s goal, or in the centre.
The Portuguese forward could not cap his display with a goal – David de Gea’s fine save to tip over his curling shot shortly after the break was his best effort – but this was still an impressive demonstration of his enduring quality.
Ronaldo remained the centre of attention after the game too. A succession of pitch invaders attempted to reach him during the match and after the final whistle, when he took a selfie with one of them.
That meant he was the last player to leave the pitch, and he was cheered off by all sides of Old Trafford, while clapping and touching his chest to show what their applause meant to him.
Source: BBC
