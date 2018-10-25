Dybala Strikes As Juventus Outclass Man Utd At Old Trafford

Dan Soko

Cristiano Ronaldo marked his return to Old Trafford with a win as his Juventus side outclassed Manchester United to move five points clear at the top of Champions League Group H.

The former United star helped to set up Juve’s winner in the 17th minute, with his cross reaching Paulo Dybala who finished from close range.

The Italian champions had several chances to extend their lead during a first half where they were completely dominant, managing 10 shots to United’s one and enjoying 70% of possession.

United improved after the break but only had one serious effort at goal, when Paul Pogba let fly from the edge of the area but saw his shot rebound off the post.

It was a frustrating night for United boss Jose Mourinho, who was taunted by the away fans as he saw his side suffer only their second home European defeat since March 2013, when Ronaldo scored Real Madrid’s winner.

The two sides will meet again at the Allianz Stadium on 7 November, when a win will send Juve into the last 16.

United remain in second place, with their hopes of making the knockout stages boosted by Valencia’s draw with Young Boys earlier on Tuesday.

Ronaldo remains the centre of attention

Ronaldo had returned to Old Trafford with a rape allegation – that he strenuously denies – hanging over him but said before the game that he is “a happy man”.

All eyes were on him again from the moment he led his team-mates out of the tunnel for the warm-up, and he received an enthusiastic welcome from the home fans as well as the travelling Juve supporters.

As was so often the case during his six years as a United player between 2003 and 2009, Ronaldo was to play a starring role when the game got under way.

The 33-year-old’s performance, particularly in the first half when Juventus were completely dominant, was a reminder of his former glories here and a time when United were a team renowned for their attacking flair.

He started the game on the left but Juve’s fluid front three meant he often popped up on the right, as he did to set up Juve’s goal, or in the centre.

The Portuguese forward could not cap his display with a goal – David de Gea’s fine save to tip over his curling shot shortly after the break was his best effort – but this was still an impressive demonstration of his enduring quality.

Ronaldo remained the centre of attention after the game too. A succession of pitch invaders attempted to reach him during the match and after the final whistle, when he took a selfie with one of them.

That meant he was the last player to leave the pitch, and he was cheered off by all sides of Old Trafford, while clapping and touching his chest to show what their applause meant to him.

Source: BBC



Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


CPP: James Bomfeh KABILA becomes CPP’s 3rd National Secretary in 3 years

October 25, 2018

BREAKING News: KNUST to resume in 14 days; New management put in place

October 25, 2018

Anas, Klarity  launch citizen engagement platform

October 25, 2018

We still LOVE our Vice Chancellor – KNUST SRC kicks against VC’s removal

October 25, 2018

Dybala Strikes As Juventus Outclass Man Utd At Old Trafford

October 25, 2018

Ghana Drops In Latest FIFA Rankings

October 25, 2018

Aston Villa's Albert Adomah Ruled Out Of QPR Clash With Knee Injury

October 25, 2018

Women’s AFCON: Bashir Hayford To Name Provisional Queens Squad on Friday

October 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

 Professor Ladipo Akinkugbe And  Nigerias Arrested Development

October 23, 2018

It Pays To Be Diplomatic

October 23, 2018

My Religion And Why

October 23, 2018

Tain DCE Cut Sod For Construction Of 6 Unit Classroom Block

October 23, 2018

"Bawumia Thorn In NDC's Flesh" – Group

October 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018

Actress: Joselyn Dumas debunks rumours of dating John Dumelo

August 10, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!