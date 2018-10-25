We still LOVE our Vice Chancellor – KNUST SRC kicks against VC’s removal

Dan Soko

The Student Representative Council (SRC) of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has declared that they do not support the call for the removal of their Vice-Chancellor (VC), Prof. Kwesi Obiri Danso. They only demand a redress of their concerns.

In a signed two page document listing nine concerns that needs immediate address by the school’s authorities, the President of the SRC, Kelvin Sah unequivocally stated that, it is not the official position of the School’s SRC to demand for the dismissal of the VC and also, the Monday 22nd October demonstration was not a protest against the already settled halls conversion as being carried in the various media and some University personnel but one against student brutalities and other student pertinent issues.

In their demand, the SRC wants the school authorities to allow each traditional hall have its own hall week celebration at separate dates as it has been in the time past and not in a single week.

Also, they want the authorities to reverse their decision to consolidate all students account and a complete lift of a ban on ‘morale’ sessions in the University.

Again, they demand a constant open engagement of the school authorities with the student body to know their grievances and a reorientation of the security personnel to ensure that the student brutalities doesn’t happen again.

The SRC demands further that the University provides Medical care for affected brutalized students and adopt reconciliation approach in dealing with recent events rather than punitive measures as the end goal of the mediation program is to heal the divides involved.

They ended with a note demanding the Government and the Regional Security Council to as soon as possible call off the ‘close down’ of the University and let academic work resume.

Below is the signed released of the KNUST SRC.

Background

The SRC of KNUST on Monday 22nd September 2018 rallied the entire Student body to boycott lectures and demonstrate against security brutalities which was being meted out to students leading to the arrest of eleven and one third year student hospitalized.

The demonstration which was earlier touted to be a peaceful one ended violently with students destroying school properties and setting over twenty cars ablaze.

This led to an indefinite closed down of the school with students asked to go home.

Negotiations are currently ongoing between the various stakeholders to ensure that a finality is brought on the matter.

Mynewsgh.com promises to keep readers updated on the outcome of the negotiations.

Source: MyNewsGh.com/ Evans O-B.



