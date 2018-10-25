Anas, Klarity  launch citizen engagement platform

Dan Soko

Klarity has today unveiled a collaboration with award-winning Ghanaian investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas and Tiger Eye Foundation. Together they launch JeSuisAnas.org, an online platform that allows users to record and upload videos of everyday corruption, with Klarity providing the technology and the full spectrum of product development. Tiger Eye will serve as Klarity’s partner, a collaborating organization with a proven track record for fighting corruption in Ghana and across Africa.

Tiger Eye Foundation and its founder Anas Aremeyaw Anas have since Klarity’s inception worked closely together to mobilize activists and investigate cases. The platform JeSuisAnas.org launches with over 100 uploaded videos from Anas’ latest work on exposing corruption in the Ghanaian football league. Going forward it will connect citizens, activists and journalists in Ghana in the fight against corruption.

“We are very excited to be working with Klarity. After many years of working as an investigative journalist and with the Tiger Eye Foundation I have witnessed the difficulty of exposing corruption first hand. This platform will allow us to expose not only grand corruption but also petty corruption in a safer way and help mobilize civil society to increase accountability on public institutions”, says Anas.

In practice, Klarity will provide the technological infrastructure and digital tools to upload videos where citizens of Ghana experience corruption first-hand. Tiger Eye will serve as editors and mobilize and encourage activists to share more content on the platform. From Ghana, Klarity hopes to spread the platform all around the world and evolve it into tackling not only everyday corruption but all forms of human rights’ abuse.

“We want to encourage the spread of democracy around the world, based on strong, transparent and well-functioning institutions that citizens can trust. Anas and Tiger Eye bring a deep and thorough understanding of activism and journalism to the table, while we provide the tools to engage citizens en masse and multiply their impact. We will continue to build partnerships with prominent organisations as we expand Klarity into new countries”, says Klarity CEO Eliza Kücükaslan.

About Anas Aremeyaw Anas

Anas Aremeyaw Anas, known as Anas, is a Ghanaian investigative journalist and founder of the Tiger Eye Foundation. He is known to have coined the motto is “name, shame and jail” and has a solid track record of combating injustice in his native Ghana. Anas has won several awards for journalism and advocating against slavery, and his investigative works have won him worldwide attention. He has been praised for his courage by former US president Barack Obama and has been named a global thinker by influential magazine Foreign Policy. Anas recently exposed corruptionwithintheGhanaianfootballleague, withseveralrefereesgettingcaughtoncamera while receiving grease payments.

About Klarity

Klarity empowers citizens to act on corruption experienced in their everyday lives. We provide local partner organisations with a digital platform where video-based evidence against corruption can be collected and shared anonymously. The platform connects citizens, activists, and journalists, which creates awareness and pressure for action to be taken.

Source: press@klarity.org.



Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

