CPP: James Bomfeh KABILA becomes CPP’s 3rd National Secretary in 3 years

The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has appointed James Kwabena Bomfeh, popularly known as Kabila, as the party’s Acting General Secretary.
The former CPP Youth leader was appointed after an unanimous decision by the CPP’s Central Committee meeting held on Wednesday, October 24.
The position of the General Secretary of the party has been vacant since a former Acting General Secretary, Eric Asani Tano, was suspended in 2017. Mr Tano was made a Secretary after the elected Secretary, one Nii Akomfrah was also sacked.
Mr. Tano was suspended for supporting another candidate instead of supporting CPP candidates during the 2016 general election.
Nii Armah Akomfrah was elected to a substantive position by congress. He has since been in court to have that Central Committee decision reversed.
Source: MyNewsGH.com/ Stephen Zoure / 2018
