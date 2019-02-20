Zongos: Ready Quarries For Vigilantes

Dan Soko

Kamal-Deen Abdulai

A few weeks ago, a former National Nasara Coordinator, Kamal-Deen Abdulai, now a Deputy Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) vented what has been in the hearts of many Muslims, especially the educated, across the country.

The rate at which Zongo youth are being used for the dirty political agenda of bad politicians in the country is worrying. That is the pain they are living with but are unable to do anything about. They appear to have given up any hope of reversing the unwholesome trend.  

It is for this reason that when Kamal-Deen expressed the general concern, same was published in the DAILY GUIDE and many were relieved that the ice had been broken and the subject can be discussed in the public space. When the Kumasi incident occurred yesterday, and like in the aftermath of the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency bye-election violence, the roll call of the injured pointed at a particular demography or even faith: the concern raised by Kamal-Deen stood out indisputably.

Is the pattern going to continue without end? When would the Zongos cease serving as quarries for the killer missions of bad politicians who see nothing wrong with flaunting their violence pedigree?

Even more worrying is the fact that some politicians from the Zongos who should stand up against this unwholesome and crude trend are joined in it as they send out youth from these parts of the country to spread fear and panic.

Their children and close relations are exempt because they do not meet the requirements.

The evil would find dirty engagements for the unskilled and unemployed; this is exactly what Lucifer is doing through the bad politicians who use the Zongo youth to settle their inter and intra-party scores.

There must be a closure to this sickening reality which is closely related to the land guard phenomenon. Someone once made a postulation and we are tempted to agree with him. Land guards perform two roles: mounting guard over lands belonging to the highest bidder and when the political season is nigh, serve the interests of politicians in deadly missions.

For such politicians, therefore, education should be distanced from the youth of the Zongos because that is a sure way of protecting their ill-gotten quarries.

Buying motorbikes and distributing them to these unfortunately unskilled and unemployed is enough to be assured of their loyalty.

Wasiu Idris is dead, victim of vigilantism, leaving his parents and perhaps children and wife to carry on in a hostile world.

The bad politician behind it all will at best turn up at the funeral with a wad of money to the bereaved family. As for the promise of taking care of the kids’ education, that would hardly be fulfilled.

God bless President Akufo-Addo for originating a Zongo And Inner Cities Ministry and a Zongo Development Fund to reverse the state of affairs in these challenged segments of our population. When this dream comes to fruition, Zongo youth would no longer provide the quarries for bad politicians. Rest In Peace Wasiu Idris. Bad politicians change your ways.



Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Two ‘Notorious’ Land guards Arrested

February 20, 2019

Film Screening At Goethe- Institut

February 20, 2019

Shatta Wale Rescues Young Musicians

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: 3 Places Were Under Surveillance

February 20, 2019

‘I Will Break Every Record’

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: National Security Director Alleges Doctored Video

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: Sam George’s Boys Dressed Like National Security Operatives

February 20, 2019

Serie C Club Thrown Out… After 20-0 Loss

February 20, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Gh¢20,000.00 up for grabs in Betway Fintech Challenge

February 19, 2019

Meet the Ghanaian soldier declared as the strongest man in Africa

February 19, 2019

Illegal miners destroy 24,000 acres of Upper Wassa Forest Reserve

February 19, 2019

Two NDC's 'Hawks' Warrior And Abu Taliban Arrested Over Kumasi Killing

February 19, 2019

Ghanaians descend heavily on Anas following Sannie Daara legal knockout in human rights suit

February 18, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!