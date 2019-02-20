‘Ghana Beyond Aid’ Road Map Out

President Akufo-Addo and Yaw Osafo Marfo
President Akufo-Addo yesterday received a Strategic Document for the implementation of the much touted ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’ policy.
This was when members of the ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’ Charter Committee, led by its Chairman and Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Maafo, called on him at the Jubilee House to present him with copies of the document.
Together with the Strategic Document was a two-page Charter to be hanged in various government agencies to serve as a guide to the conduct of government business.
Addressing members of the committee, President Akufo-Addo said as quickly as possible, he would want Parliament to have access to the document, discuss it thoroughly and approve it to give it a national appeal in order to make its content a guiding light for all state actors.
“I have had the opportunity to read the document, and it provides also very clear guidelines and roadmap for how we are to go about things in Ghana and to go about things in a collective sense,” he stated.
He
was excited about the fact that various sections of the Ghanaian polity,
including the Trades Unions, Business Groups, Academia, Young People, Members
of the Executive have all come together to fashion out the document.
For his part, the senior minister who is the chairman of the committee revealed the great deal of thinking and time invested in producing the Strategic Document together with the Charter.
He reiterated: “This document must be presented before Parliament so that we discuss it in detail and seek the opinion and views of all the country’s representatives in Parliament.”
Other members of the committee include Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta; Ignatius Baffour Awuah, Employment and Labour Minister; Professor Gyan Baffour, Minister for Planning; Hajia Alima Mahama, Minister for Local Government and Rural Development.
Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah and Mrs. Philomena Sampson represented the Trade Union Congress; David Ofori Acheampong, Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT); Nana Osei Bonsu and Kwaku Agyemang Duah, both of the Private Enterprises Federation; Dr. Yaw Adu Gyamfi, Association of Ghana Industries are also members of the committee from industry.
Secretary to the committee was Dr. Eric Yeboah of the office of the senior minister and a Senior Policy Advisor at the Ministry of Finance, Dr. Yaw Ansu, was an alternative member of the committee.
By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent
