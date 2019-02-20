Slain NDC Vigilante Goes Home Today

Wasihu Idrisu



The mortal remains of Abdul Wasihu, 35, a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Taskforce, who was shot and killed by a member of another vigilante group of the party called ‘The Hawks’ on Monday, will be buried today barring any last-minute hitches.

Autopsy was reportedly performed on his body and authorities at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), who were ready to release the body to the bereaved family for burial, were stopped at the eleventh-hour yesterday by the Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC) due to security reasons.

DAILY GUIDE has gathered that REGSEC reportedly ordered that Wasihu’s body should be released to the bereaved family on Wednesday morning for burial in accordance with Islamic traditions at the Tafo Cemetery in Kumasi.

Mortuary Invasion

In the ensuing heat, scores of youth from Zongo communities in Kumasi besieged the KATH morgue on Tuesday morning and demanded the immediate release of Wasihu’s body for burial.

According to the Zongo youth, Wasihu, a Muslim, should be buried immediately in accordance with Islamic traditions.

Police/Military Intervention

The strong demand of Wasihu’s body for burial compelled REGSEC to deploy armed military and police team to ensure law and order at KATH.

Tears Flow

People who gathered at the family house of the late Wasihu at Sawaba Junction, which is located in the Asokore Mampong Municipality, on Tuesday morning, wept uncontrollably.

Later a sister to the late Wasihu, who was identified as Maame Ladi, said Wasihu was eating in the house around 10am on Monday when he was called on phone to travel to the NDC Office.

She said few hours later, she heard reports that Wasihu had been shot dead and the body deposited at the morgue.

Maame Ladi was of the opinion that Wasiu’s death was ‘sanctioned by Allah and therefore nobody should try to avenge Wasihu’s death, saying “let my brother rest in peace.”

She said the entire family is staunchly behind the NDC, noting that Wasihu was not active in politics so they were surprised about his death.

Mother’s Death

Reports in Kumasi indicated that Wasihu’s mother was a dyed-in-the-wool NDC member, who died few months ago during an NDC function.

Wasihu’s mother, reportedly, shouted in ecstasy to welcome former President John Mahama and in the process she collapsed and died at the Central Mosque in Kumasi few months ago.

Mr. Mahama was in Kumasi to campaign ahead of the upcoming NDC presidential polls.

Fatal Shooting

Abdul Wasihu was a member of the NDC Taskforce, a vigilante group of the largest opposition political party in the country in Kumasi.

He was shot dead while his other colleague, Abdul Rahman aka ‘West,’ also sustained gunshot wounds after they were attacked by members of the Hawks, another NDC vigilante group.

The bloody incident happened when Asiedu Nketiah, Ofosu Ampofo and other NDC gurus were resolving problems in the NDC in the Ashanti Region at the party’s office on Monday.

The NDC gurus who were afraid reportedly had to flee through windows to save their lives.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi