Gov’t To Convert Road Safety Commission To Authority

Kwaku Ofori-Asiamah
GOVERNMENT HAS indicated its intention to convert the National Road Safety Commission to an authority.
The move, according to Government, forms part of measures to enhance road safety in Ghana.
Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori-Asiamah revealed this on Tuesday February 19 in an interaction with the media in Accra.
He indicated that “with respect to road safety, the Ministry will facilitate the conversion of the National Road Safety Commission into an Authority with a new mandate to ensure compliance to road safety measures, policies and programmes.
In addition, he said, the Ministry will complete the review of the road traffic regulations L.I.2180 to ensure smooth implementation and also to allow for the incorporation of new innovations.
Meanwhile, touching programmes of the Transport Ministry and its agencies for 2019, he announced that the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) will continue to upgrade its Information Communications Technology installations to improve efficiency in driver licensing and vehicle testing activities as well as decongest its premises.
He said “it will also continue with the deployment of online services to enhance efficient service delivery and eventually lead to significant reduction in the numerous faking incidences recorded by the Authority.”
According to him, the Authority would also introduce vehicle smart card for its customers.
He added that “This will replace the paper documents vehicle owners have to carry on them after registration.”
BY Melvin Tarlue
