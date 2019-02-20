NC Denies Degree Requirement… For GFA Prez Aspirants

Dr. Kofi Amoah

The Normalization Committee (NC) has poured cold water on reports that a Master’s Degree is a requirement for prospective GFA presidential aspirants.

Hitherto the rebuttal, the assertion generated heated debate among the football folks.

Those who challenged the wild speculation were of the view that the said requirement will deny potential candidates the chance to bring their rich experience to bear on the country’s football administration.

But spokesperson of NC, Dan Kwaku Yeboah has vehemently denied the rumour saying, ”It’s not true. The committee has not set any criteria of that sort. We don’t know where those reports are coming from.

”Wherever those reports are coming from, I don’t know but what I know is that they aren’t coming from the NC.

”In any case, if the reports are attributed to any of the ad-hoc committees, that will be strange because none of those committees are supposed to set a criteria for the governance of the FA.”

The NC’s operations have stoked criticism from some football quarters following the perceived ‘rancour’ between them and some Premier League Clubs in the country.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum