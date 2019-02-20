Ayawaso Probe: Sam George’s Boys Dressed Like National Security Operatives

Sam George
IT HAS emerged that ‘boys’ of National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George dressed like members of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Unit of the National Security on the day of the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency by-election shootings.
Director of Operations of the National Security, Colonel Michael Kwadwo Opoku made this known on Wednesday February 20.
The Director is appearing before the Justice Emile Short’s Commission today, February 20, to give testimonies into the circumstances leading to the shooting incident on January 31, 2019 during the by-election.
He said on that day both the SWAT Team members and persons following Sam George were in both brown and black tops.
Sam George was slapped twice in the face during the violence that erupted during the by-election on January 31, 2019.
The by-election was won by NPP’s candidate, Lydia Seyram Alhassan.
He reiterated that the SWAT team had 60 members on that day and they were on a confidence building mission in the constituency when they had intelligence that there weapons in the residence of the NDC candidate.
BY Melvin Tarlue
