Ayawaso Probe: National Security Director Alleges Doctored Video

Colonel Michael Kwadwo Opoku

DIRECTOR OF Operations of National Security, Colonel Michael Kwadwo Opoku has contested pieces of videos joined together on the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency by-election shootings as doctored to falsely paint a gloomy picture of the incident.

According to him, the video shown him at the Justice Emile Short’s Commission on Wednesday February 20 in Accra does not follow the sequence in the original video.

He stated emphatically that the video in possession of the Commission is not the reflection of what actually happened on that day.

DGN Online understands that video was joined from pieces of videos from the various television stations.

The Director is appearing before the Justice Emile Short’s Commission today to give testimonies into the circumstances leading to the shooting incident on January 31, 2019 during the by-election.

He cautioned journalists to be careful about what they report to the public.

According to him, he has watched the initial video on the violence and what the media put out is completely different.

He said the video is well doctored.

The Director stated that initially a JoyFM reporter was quoted to have stated that two persons had been killed on January 31, 2019 when the gun shooting incident occurred at the residence of the NDC candidate for the by-election, Delali Kwasi Brempong, turned out to false.

He said no one died at the end of the day and challenged JoyFM and media outlets to prove him wrong.

BY Melvin Tarlue