Ayawaso Probe: National Security Director Alleges Doctored Video

Colonel Michael Kwadwo Opoku
DIRECTOR OF Operations of National Security, Colonel Michael Kwadwo Opoku has contested pieces of videos joined together on the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency by-election shootings as doctored to falsely paint a gloomy picture of the incident.
According to him, the video shown him at the Justice Emile Short’s Commission on Wednesday February 20 in Accra does not follow the sequence in the original video.
He stated emphatically that the video in possession of the Commission is not the reflection of what actually happened on that day.
DGN Online understands that video was joined from pieces of videos from the various television stations.
The Director is appearing before the Justice Emile Short’s Commission today to give testimonies into the circumstances leading to the shooting incident on January 31, 2019 during the by-election.
He cautioned journalists to be careful about what they report to the public.
According to him, he has watched the initial video on the violence and what the media put out is completely different.
He said the video is well doctored.
The Director stated that initially a JoyFM reporter was quoted to have stated that two persons had been killed on January 31, 2019 when the gun shooting incident occurred at the residence of the NDC candidate for the by-election, Delali Kwasi Brempong, turned out to false.
He said no one died at the end of the day and challenged JoyFM and media outlets to prove him wrong.
BY Melvin Tarlue
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Here are the capitals of the newly created regions
- Ahmed Suale Came To My House Jittering—Nyantakyi
- National Folklore Board Signs Contract To Protect Folklore
- "It's a joy to see my two sons playing for Bayern and Barcelona"- KP Boateng' father
- 'I condemn Nana B for slapping Sammy Gyamfi' - Failed NPP Youth Organizer
- You Have Surprised Me, Ex-President Mahama!
- Menaye shades Asamoah Gyan with photo of Muntari and son plus 'DNA' caption
- Date For 2019 BECE Revised
- Manasseh Azure Awuni exposes corrupt female appointee at Jubilee House
- Police Administration reshuffles senior officers
- Why There Will Not Be Another Biafra
- This is how angry man punished rat for chewing his phone charger
- Step mum who left boy’s hand to rot after cutting it sentenced
- Asamoah Gyan is a disgrace; must be ashamed of himself now – Ghanaians
- FLASHBACK: I'll die for NAM 1 because of his money - Willi Roi
- VIDEO: Anokye Supremo’s body finally arrives in Ghana
- I did not justify 'bloody widow' placards – Sam George sets record straight
- Takoradi: Audio Tape Exposes Arrested Kidnapper
- The Oracle Played A Game Of Chess In Dagbon With The Rise Of Naa Abubakari Mahama (Naa Gariba II)
- Hear Ye the Truth, the Family of the Late Tiger Eye PI Journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale
- 3 reasons why a first degree is not valued in Ghana anymore
- Nkoranza NPP youth defect to NDC over Techiman capital
- Huge Crowd At Agyarko’s Funeral
- Bawumia Attends World Economic Forum
- Police Make Headway In Anas Boy’s Murder
- Concerned Police Officer Writes To The President
- Asabke Breaks Down In Court, Afoko Expresses Outrage
- LIVE UPDATES: Ghana vs Mali (U-20 AFCON)
- FLASHBACK: Jesus' second coming may never happen – Willi Roi
- I exchanged phones with Okyeame Kwame for a week – wife reveals
- Ahead Of 2020 Elections: NPP Activist Dares Mahama To Put His Family At The Battlefront
- GES Directive For WR School Heads
- Pretty Lady Who Just Graduated Dies In Car Crash Few Days To Her Wedding
- Chantelle Asante rocks her baby bump on Instagram!
- Public Workers To Enjoy Digitised Payments From July
- Significance of Nana Addo’s yellow smock at Yaa-Naa’s investiture explained
- Volta Region Erupts For John Mahama
- Ghana Post MD, New Board Members Meet Asantehene Otumfuo
- Kotoko Shops For Holding Midfielder
- Corporal Punishment: Compliance On Ban Needs More Than ‘Threat’ Of Sanction
- Body of football player Emliano Sala found in plane wreckage
- Kaneshie Complex Now Befits Azumah Stature …Sports Minister
Click Here to Comment on this Article