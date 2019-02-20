Shatta Wale Rescues Young Musicians

Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale will be organising a series of workshops to upgrade the skills of young Ghanaian musicians to enable them to meet the challenges ahead of them in their chosen career.
The workshops will provide concrete guidelines to marketing Ghanaian music internationally, as well as help to provide young musicians with tools that will help push their music into the world music market.
It will feature some of the most seasoned music personalities in Ghana who will share ideas, principles and experiences they have acquired within the music industry over the years.
According to dancehall artiste, the workshops will also teach the young musicians new ways of making hit songs and generating revenues.
On his Facebook post, Shatta Wale said, “All those musicians finding it difficult to get a hit song in Ghana and make money, please I am telling you today that there is a way.”
He encouraged interested musicians to register for his new programme which is aimed at changing their fortunes in the music industry.
