Film Screening At Goethe- Institut

Dan Soko

Hannah Bonney

‘Remnants’, a film by Hannah Awo Bonney, will be screened at the Goethe-Institut in Accra on Thursday, March 7 as part of its ‘African Film Perspectives’ series.

The film explores the cultural and historical impact of the Trans-Atlantic slave trade on Ghana. Indeed, in Ghana, the story of the slave trade is one that is not popular or widely talked about.

People feel uncomfortable having conversations regarding this dark past and the memories associated with it although they did not experience it.

Currently a lecturer at the National Film and Television Institute (NAFTI) in Accra, Awo Bonney graduated from the same institution and later proceeded to the Kunsthochschule für Medien in Germany for her post graduate studies.

As part of her education at NAFTI, she took part in an exchange programme for young filmmakers which resulted in further projects in South Africa and Finland.

She has worked on a number of films, including ‘Somehow Different’ (South Africa), ‘Let’s Eat Healthy’ (Ghana), ‘Natures Bosom’ (Ghana) and ‘Priscilla’ (Germany).

In October 2018, she coordinated a German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) funded short study trip for 14 students from NAFTI to Germany in collaboration with the Dortmund Fachhochschule, Alanus Hoschschule and the Academy for International Education in Bonn, Germany.



About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

