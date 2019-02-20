Education Minister Tours DPS International

Dan Soko

EDUCATION MINISTER Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as Napo, has paid a working visit to one of Ghana’s world-class learning institution, Delhi Public School (DPS) International.

Dr. Opoku Prempeh’s visit to the Tema-based school on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, was to help familiarise himself with the operations of the institution.

Speaking to journalists on the purpose of his visit, the minister observed that “my main purpose was to visit a wonderful facility done really on the back of good social responsibility for the better education in this country.”

He said it was also to see for himself “and also encourage and support such an investment.”

He described DPS International as a model school and prayed that God will bless Ghana with the resources to replicate it elsewhere.

Chairman of DPS International, Mukesh Thakwani, was elated about the minister’s visit and thanked him profusely for taking time off his busy schedule to tour the school.

The theme for the assembly during the minister’s visit was centred around time consciousness.

Mr. Thakwani explained that “time is really a big gift from God to us. We have to really make sure that how we can really utilise our time.”

He encouraged his students to see their parents as their best blessing and to always show their love and affection for them.

He also urged them to respect the Ghanaian culture which entreats the young ones to show respect to the elderly, admonishing them to make priority lists daily to enable them to become more efficient, saying if you are not doing the homework, then it is because of time management.

According to him, DPS International’s authorities dream is to make a student from the school become a president of Ghana one day.

About DPSI Ghana

DPSI Ghana was founded in September 2010 by renowned Indian industrialist and philanthropist, Mukesh Thakwani, under the aegis of Delhi Public School – a chain of schools all around the globe known for its holistic education.Mr. Thakwani’s mission has always been to champion the cause of education in the West African sub-region by providing a world-class educational system. The school has over 700 students from over 28 students.

DPS International, Ghana is affiliated to the University of Cambridge International Examinations and Central Board of Secondary Education, New Delhi (CBSE).

BY Melvin Tarlue



Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



I Haven’t Spoken To Sam George – Delali Brempong

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: Hawks, Invincible Forces Belong To Wicked Mafias

February 20, 2019

Education Minister Tours DPS International

February 20, 2019

Killed NDC Vigilante Buried

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: NDC Candidate Contradict EC Boss

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: ‘Hawks’ Were In NDC’s Candidate House

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: ‘There Were No Guns In My House’- Delali Brempong

February 20, 2019

Two ‘Notorious’ Land guards Arrested

February 20, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Mybet.africa Places High Odds On Champions League Match Between Liverpool And Bayern Munich

February 19, 2019

Sadick Adams reveals talk with Yacouba

February 19, 2019

Digital Technology hub sprouts

February 19, 2019

I'll lead a government beyond 'family and clan syndrome' – Mahama

February 19, 2019

Breaking News: Vodafone Ghana appoints Mrs Patricia Obo-Nai as its first Ghanaian CEO

February 19, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!