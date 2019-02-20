Education Minister Tours DPS International

EDUCATION MINISTER Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as Napo, has paid a working visit to one of Ghana’s world-class learning institution, Delhi Public School (DPS) International.

Dr. Opoku Prempeh’s visit to the Tema-based school on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, was to help familiarise himself with the operations of the institution.

Speaking to journalists on the purpose of his visit, the minister observed that “my main purpose was to visit a wonderful facility done really on the back of good social responsibility for the better education in this country.”

He said it was also to see for himself “and also encourage and support such an investment.”

He described DPS International as a model school and prayed that God will bless Ghana with the resources to replicate it elsewhere.

Chairman of DPS International, Mukesh Thakwani, was elated about the minister’s visit and thanked him profusely for taking time off his busy schedule to tour the school.

The theme for the assembly during the minister’s visit was centred around time consciousness.

Mr. Thakwani explained that “time is really a big gift from God to us. We have to really make sure that how we can really utilise our time.”

He encouraged his students to see their parents as their best blessing and to always show their love and affection for them.

He also urged them to respect the Ghanaian culture which entreats the young ones to show respect to the elderly, admonishing them to make priority lists daily to enable them to become more efficient, saying if you are not doing the homework, then it is because of time management.

According to him, DPS International’s authorities dream is to make a student from the school become a president of Ghana one day.

About DPSI Ghana

DPSI Ghana was founded in September 2010 by renowned Indian industrialist and philanthropist, Mukesh Thakwani, under the aegis of Delhi Public School – a chain of schools all around the globe known for its holistic education.Mr. Thakwani’s mission has always been to champion the cause of education in the West African sub-region by providing a world-class educational system. The school has over 700 students from over 28 students.

DPS International, Ghana is affiliated to the University of Cambridge International Examinations and Central Board of Secondary Education, New Delhi (CBSE).

BY Melvin Tarlue