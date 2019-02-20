Ayawaso Probe: Hawks, Invincible Forces Belong To Wicked Mafias

Dan Soko

Delali Kwasi Brempong

IT HAS emerged that the various political militias in the country do not belong to the National Democratic Congress and the New Patriotic Party.

Rather, the Hawks, Invincible Forces, Delta Forces, Azorka Boys, among others, belong to some “wicked” mafias and kingpins within the political parties who simply want to use hooliganism to cause confusion.

NDC Parliamentary Candidate for the just-ended Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency by-election, Delali Kwasi Brempong made the shocking revelation on Wednesday February 20, 2019.

He was giving his testimonies to the Justice Emile Short’s Commission of Inquiry probing the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency by-election shootings.

Asked by Justice Emile Short whether he has knowledge that the various vigilantes belong to the NDC, NPP and other political parties, he said the NDC and NPP would not want own vigilante groups.

However, he told the Commission some kingpins in the party were using the groups to cause confusion.

Asked whether he could provide details about the mafias, he said he would need time to research into the identities of those mafias.

Interestingly, he told the Commission that vigilantism is at the higher level within the political parties.

I am just a mere parliamentary candidate; you know I am just a mere parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso, he said, as he tried to convince the Commission that the vigilantism menace was mainly discussed at the highest level of the various political parties.

The Commission has adjourned its sittings to Monday, February 25, 2019.

BY Melvin Tarlue



