I Haven’t Spoken To Sam George – Delali Brempong

Dan Soko

NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election, Delali Kwasi Brempong has stated that he has not spoken to the Member of Parliament, Sam George since the day of the by-election during which the latter was allegedly slapped twice.

Sam George, the NDC Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram was in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency on January 31, 2019 to support Mr. Brempong who was contesting NPP’s candidate, Lydia Seyram Alhassan who won the election.

Mr. George was slapped by a purported National Security Operative.

But since then, the man for whom he visited the constituency and received ‘dirty’ slaps, has not spoken to him to inquiry how he is faring.

Mr. Brempong told the Justice Emile Short’s Commission of Inquiry probing the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency by-election shootings on Wednesday February 20 that apart from saying hi, he has not spoken to Sam George.

He noted that he said “hi” to Sam George on the day of the by-election but could not speak with him for long because he (Sam George) appeared to be in a hurry.

According to him, the mood and the manner in which Sam George was walking, made him feel that something ‘untoward’ was happening.

BY Melvin Tarlue



Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



I Haven’t Spoken To Sam George – Delali Brempong

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: Hawks, Invincible Forces Belong To Wicked Mafias

February 20, 2019

Education Minister Tours DPS International

February 20, 2019

Killed NDC Vigilante Buried

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: NDC Candidate Contradict EC Boss

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: ‘Hawks’ Were In NDC’s Candidate House

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: ‘There Were No Guns In My House’- Delali Brempong

February 20, 2019

Two ‘Notorious’ Land guards Arrested

February 20, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Mybet.africa Places High Odds On Champions League Match Between Liverpool And Bayern Munich

February 19, 2019

Sadick Adams reveals talk with Yacouba

February 19, 2019

Digital Technology hub sprouts

February 19, 2019

I'll lead a government beyond 'family and clan syndrome' – Mahama

February 19, 2019

Breaking News: Vodafone Ghana appoints Mrs Patricia Obo-Nai as its first Ghanaian CEO

February 19, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!