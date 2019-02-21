Ghana, Tunisia Strengthen Bilateral Relations

GHANA HAS signed two new agreements with Tunisia.
The agreements are aimed at helping to strengthen the bilateral relations between both nations.
The signing ceremony took place on February 18 in Accra between Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey and her Tunisian counterpart, Khemaies Jhinaoui.
The two agreements involves the establishment of a Joint Commission and General Cooperation and are expected to boost relations between the governments of the two countries.
The MOU on Political Consultations, on the other hand, is aimed at strengthening engagements in this area between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of the Republic of Ghana and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tunisia.
In her remarks during ceremony, Madam Ayorkor Botchwey said “let me state that the main objective of any partnership is the benefits that accrue to the citizens.”
According to her, “this awareness should therefore undergird our common efforts to ensure that the ultimate beneficiaries of this vibrant partnership between Ghana and Tunisia are carried along in the process. This is the surest way by which we would achieve the socio-economic transformation of our countries and the well-being of our peoples that we seek.”
Tunisia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Khemaies Jhinaoui, praised the political stability in Ghana as well as the significant socio-economic development that according to him has made Ghana a model of success in sub Saharan Africa.
Khemaies Jhinaoui reiterated his country’s firm commitment to share with Ghana its expertise in various fields of common interest such as agriculture, energy and renewable energies, public works and technology parks. The rest are information and communication technologies, health and higher education, while
Other areas
Youth unemployment, a worrying trend in the African region also surfaced in the course of the bilateral discussions where the two Ministers called for a concerted action to deal with the issue if the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals would be met.
Madam Ayorkor Botchwey seized the opportunity to share Ghana’s initiative of an industrialization agenda for job creation, anchored on the One-District-One-Factory (1D1F) programme, an initiative Tunisia believes is worthy of emulation.
BY Melvin Tarlue
