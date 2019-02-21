NDC Vigilante Death: 8 More Suspects Declared Wanted

The suspects
POLICE IN the Ashanti Region have declared additional eight persons wanted over the shooting incident at the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Kumasi Office that left one person dead.
Abdul Wasihu Iddrisu, a member of a pro-NDC militia group was reportedly shot dead by another NDC vigilante group on February 18, 2019 in Kumasi.
He was buried on Wednesday, February 20, at Tafo in the Ashanti Region in line with Islamic culture.
Police initially declared four persons wanted. They included Hussein Bari alias “Warrior”, ” Midjima,” Damos and “Abu Taliban.”
But on February 20, the Public Affairs Unit of the Ashanti Regional Police Command in a statement signed by Assistant Superintendent of Police, Godwin Ahianyo, announced that 12 suspects in total were wanted in connection with the murder.
According to the statement, some of the suspects include Sani Mohammed alias “Commando,” “Wayo” ‘Element,” “Jah Rule”, ” Akon,” “Fayiz,” “Mallam” and “Rock.”
The Police have therefore appealed to the general public to volunteer information that will lead to the arrests of the suspects.
The late Iddrisu was killed as NDC’s top executives converged at the party’s headquarters to hold meeting over recent conflict in the party within the region.
Two of the party’s top brass namely former Deputy Minister of Youths and Sports, Joseph Yamin and Yamoah Ponkoh have since been invited by the police for query over the shooting incident that left one person also injured.
BY Melvin Tarlue
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Here are the capitals of the newly created regions
- Ahmed Suale Came To My House Jittering—Nyantakyi
- National Folklore Board Signs Contract To Protect Folklore
- 'I condemn Nana B for slapping Sammy Gyamfi' - Failed NPP Youth Organizer
- You Have Surprised Me, Ex-President Mahama!
- Menaye shades Asamoah Gyan with photo of Muntari and son plus 'DNA' caption
- Date For 2019 BECE Revised
- Manasseh Azure Awuni exposes corrupt female appointee at Jubilee House
- Why There Will Not Be Another Biafra
- This is how angry man punished rat for chewing his phone charger
- Step mum who left boy’s hand to rot after cutting it sentenced
- Asamoah Gyan is a disgrace; must be ashamed of himself now – Ghanaians
- FLASHBACK: I'll die for NAM 1 because of his money - Willi Roi
- VIDEO: Anokye Supremo’s body finally arrives in Ghana
- I did not justify 'bloody widow' placards – Sam George sets record straight
- Takoradi: Audio Tape Exposes Arrested Kidnapper
- The Oracle Played A Game Of Chess In Dagbon With The Rise Of Naa Abubakari Mahama (Naa Gariba II)
- Hear Ye the Truth, the Family of the Late Tiger Eye PI Journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale
- 3 reasons why a first degree is not valued in Ghana anymore
- Nkoranza NPP youth defect to NDC over Techiman capital
- Huge Crowd At Agyarko’s Funeral
- Bawumia Attends World Economic Forum
- Police Make Headway In Anas Boy’s Murder
- Concerned Police Officer Writes To The President
- Asabke Breaks Down In Court, Afoko Expresses Outrage
- LIVE UPDATES: Ghana vs Mali (U-20 AFCON)
- FLASHBACK: Jesus' second coming may never happen – Willi Roi
- I exchanged phones with Okyeame Kwame for a week – wife reveals
- Ahead Of 2020 Elections: NPP Activist Dares Mahama To Put His Family At The Battlefront
- GES Directive For WR School Heads
- Pretty Lady Who Just Graduated Dies In Car Crash Few Days To Her Wedding
- Chantelle Asante rocks her baby bump on Instagram!
- Public Workers To Enjoy Digitised Payments From July
- Significance of Nana Addo’s yellow smock at Yaa-Naa’s investiture explained
- Volta Region Erupts For John Mahama
- Ghana Post MD, New Board Members Meet Asantehene Otumfuo
- Kotoko Shops For Holding Midfielder
- Corporal Punishment: Compliance On Ban Needs More Than ‘Threat’ Of Sanction
- Body of football player Emliano Sala found in plane wreckage
- Kaneshie Complex Now Befits Azumah Stature …Sports Minister
- U20 AFCON: Ghanaian media descend massively on Jimmy Corbblah after disappointing defeat to Mali
- Nana Addo In USA For National Cathedral Fundraiser [Photos]
Click Here to Comment on this Article