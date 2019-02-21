NDC Vigilante Death: 8 More Suspects Declared Wanted

Dan Soko

The suspects

POLICE IN the Ashanti Region have declared additional eight persons wanted over the shooting incident at the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Kumasi Office that left one person dead.

Abdul Wasihu Iddrisu, a member of a pro-NDC militia group was reportedly shot dead by another NDC vigilante group on February 18, 2019 in Kumasi.

He was buried on Wednesday, February 20, at Tafo in the Ashanti Region in line with Islamic culture.

Police initially declared four persons wanted. They included Hussein Bari alias “Warrior”, ” Midjima,” Damos and “Abu Taliban.”

But on February 20, the Public Affairs Unit of the Ashanti Regional Police Command in a statement signed by Assistant Superintendent of Police, Godwin Ahianyo, announced that 12 suspects in total were wanted in connection with the murder.

According to the statement, some of the suspects include Sani Mohammed alias “Commando,” “Wayo” ‘Element,” “Jah Rule”, ” Akon,” “Fayiz,” “Mallam” and “Rock.”

The Police have therefore appealed to the general public to volunteer information that will lead to the arrests of the suspects.

The late Iddrisu was killed as NDC’s top executives converged at the party’s headquarters to hold meeting over recent conflict in the party within the region.

Two of the party’s top brass namely former Deputy Minister of Youths and Sports, Joseph Yamin and Yamoah Ponkoh have since been invited by the police for query over the shooting incident that left one person also injured.

BY Melvin Tarlue



Dan Soko
